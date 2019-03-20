The Winder-Barrow girls and boys track and field teams placed third and both Apalachee teams were fourth out of 12 in the Johnny’s Pizza Invite on Saturday at Apalachee High School.
For the Winder-Barrow girls, Brianna Bailey won the pole vault (10 feet, 8 inches), placed second in the 400-meter run (1:01.95) and ran a leg on the winning 4x100-meter relay team along with Keonna Hamler, Teonna Hamler and Shauna Bolt (51.52 seconds).
Rebekah Freeman got first in the discus (108 feet, 7 inches) and second in the shot put (34 feet, 4 inches), and Ticia King placed second in the pole vault (10 feet).
Apalachee was led by Maya Mason, who won the high jump (4 feet, 10 inches) and was part of the second-place 4x400-meter relay team along with Samira Barnett, Joanna Gross and Aniyah Angelle (4:26.62).
Barnett finished second in the high jump (4 feet, 8 inches), third in the 100-meter dash (13.20 seconds) and third in the 200-meter dash (27.34).
Gross took third in the 400-meter run (1:02.67), and Nakia Hooks was third in the shot put (32 feet, 11 inches).
The Lady Bulldoggs tallied 87 points, while Apalachee finished with 81.33. Alcovy won with 125 points and was followed in second place by Dacula with 93.
On the boys’ side, Loganville finished first overall (138.5), while Monroe Area was second (88).
Winder-Barrow finished with 81 points and was led by Djangmah Narhmartey, who won the 800-meter run (2:04.37) and got second in the 400-meter dash (50.86).
Brian Gaddy finished first in the 3,200-meter run (10:34.68) and second in the 1,600-meter run (4:50.54), while Christopher Parada-Rubio took second in the 3,200 (10:41.11) and third in the 1,600 (4:50.91).
Apalachee had 75 points and was led by Tauheed Ferguson, who won the 300-meter hurdles (39.50 seconds) and took second in the 100-meter dash (11.21).
Shaan Cook took second in the long jump (20 feet, 4 inches). The 4x100-meter and 4x400-meter relay teams of Ferguson, Cook, AJ Millbrooks and Kevin Haley Jr. both finished third with times of 44.39 seconds and 3:37.39, respectively.
Charlie Hych finished third in the high jump (5 feet, 8 inches), and Brock and Tucker Keadle tied for third in the pole vault (12 feet).
The Apalachee and Winder-Barrow teams will be back at Apalachee on Thursday as they square off in the annual “Best of Barrow.” The meet is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.
