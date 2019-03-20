The Barrow County Board of Commissioners will vote Friday on a proposal by the county to station an ambulance at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow, a move that could potentially settle a dispute between the county and city over EMS service by placing a unit inside the city limits.
The called meeting Friday will be held at 8:15 a.m., prior to the BOC's annual planning retreat, at the Hostess House, 299 Cedar Creek Rd., Winder.
Last week, the BOC authorized county manager Mike Renshaw to continue contract negotiations with Northeast Georgia Health System for the provision of a fully-staffed unit to be stationed at the hospital, and Renshaw said he planned to bring a final proposed contract before the board at its next regularly-scheduled meeting on Tuesday, March 26.
However, that vote was moved up to Friday as the city has until Friday afternoon to file in court an appeal of a decision last month by the state's public health commissioner to allow a recommendation by the Region 10 EMS council that a separate zone not be opened for Winder to provide its own service through a private company.
A meeting between Renshaw, Barrow County Emergency Services (BCES) command staff and hospital representatives was planned for Wednesday afternoon.
Renshaw also said the county was preparing documents requested by city officials late Friday afternoon, including a copy of the final proposal, under open-records law and planned to send that by Wednesday afternoon.
—
Editor's note: The called meeting was announced after the March 20 edition of the Barrow News-Journal was sent to press. The print version of this story indicated a vote on the proposal would be held Tuesday, March 26.
BOC to vote on county-hospital ambulance proposal Friday
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)