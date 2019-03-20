Statham City Council defeats pay raise, 3-2

The Statham City Council rejected a proposed pay raise on a 3-2 vote Tuesday night.
Council members have dealt with a potential raise for two months. Council member Hattie Thrasher proposed a $250 raise for the mayor and council members. Betty Lyle made the second.
The mayor now receives $1,000 a month, $12,000 annually, and council members get half that, $500 a month and $6,000 annually.
Thrasher and Lyle voted in favor. Lyle said at an earlier meeting it had been about 15 years since the council got a pay increase.
New council members Dwight McCormic and Eddie Jackson voted no. Vice mayor Perry Barton, who was chairing the meeting in the absence of Robert Bridges, also voted no, defeating the motion.
Barton said before the issue was brought up that it was “something we don’t want to do.”
He had said at last week’s work session that the council members and mayor are “at the same level as county commission.” He said the city pay should be compared to cities of comparable size. Lyle objected to that. She said each city is different and pay is not comparable.
It is the second year Thrasher has raised the issue of a pay raise. In 2018, she brought up a raise during budget discussions.
See more coverage of Tuesday's meeting in the March 20 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
