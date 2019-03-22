Thompson: The embrace of cruelty

Sunday was St. Patrick’s Day and the national GOP had a little bit of “fun” at former Texas congressman and now-Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke’s expense.
On its official Twitter account, the party posted O’Rourke’s mugshot from his 1998 DUI arrest and photoshopped a leprechaun hat on his head. Underneath the photo, the message reads: “Please drink responsibly. The Twitter message reads: “On this St. Paddy’s Day, a special message from noted Irishman Robert Francis O’Rourke.”
This brings to mind two overarching points.
On one hand, this is the sign of a party that is absolutely terrified by this candidate and is probably having a very difficult time figuring out how to defeat him should he win the Democratic nomination next year. O’Rourke put a big scare into Republicans last year when he nearly pulled off a monumental upset of Republican incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz in a deep red state. And if he were to be on the 2020 Democratic ticket and the Republicans lose the Lone Star state, they would have virtually no chance at winning the Electoral College. O’Rourke is young and charismatic and he has a hopeful vision for this country, one the GOP has lacked for a long time.
And so here we are. One of the two major political parties is resorting to making drunken Irish jokes, completely lacking any kind of self-awareness about many of its own politicians’ history of running afoul of the law to various degrees. People make mistakes, and plenty of current members of Congress from both parties have made bad ones in the past. Many have addressed, owned up to and apologized for them. There is no shortage of cruelty that can be found online, from people of all political persuasions, but it’s apparently too much to ask for our leaders and our political parties to refrain from it.
Which brings us to point number two. This is just the latest example of a party that has almost entirely succumbed to the cruel whims and antics of President Donald J. Trump, who spends his “executive time” thinking of the cruelest things he can say about his political opponents and critics. The cruelty of a bully is indicative of the bully’s own insecurities, and Trump has plenty of them. In response to O’Rourke’s announced candidacy, Trump complained about how O’Rourke waved his hands around a lot. Perhaps because O’Rourke has big hands, and the president has, well, small ones. Who cares? Trump, apparently.
Trump gets so upset about the slightest digs and has to lie about the most trivial of things to compensate, like how he couldn’t even acknowledge he got the Apple CEO’s name wrong. (He also got the Lockheed Martin CEO’s name wrong.) He is livid every time Saturday Night Live airs and pokes fun at him.
The man who made it cool to call other people “snowflakes” is such a big one himself that he, according to public reporting and sworn testimony, faked a foot condition to get out of Vietnam service and threatened litigation against colleges if they released his test scores. So he compensates by lying and insulting others, whether it be their past academic performance, their looks, their physical disabilities or their accent. He revels in the cruelty. He loves to hate. It’s what drives him.
I’m reminded of a column written in the New York Times last year by Charles Blow, titled “I want to hate.” In it, Blow recounts the case of the “Central Park Five,” five teenagers — four black and one of Hispanic descent — convicted of raping and beating a white female banker who was jogging in the park one night in 1988. The defendants were convicted after being coerced into false confessions, but, after 13 years in prison, they were exonerated by DNA evidence and the real perpetrator’s confession.
In the days after the teenagers’ arrests, Trump took out full-page advertisements in the New York papers with the headline, “Bring Back the Death Penalty. Bring Back Our Police!”
As Blow notes, Trump, true to his pattern, refused to admit he was wrong. In 2014, he penned an essay in The New York Daily News, writing that the Central Park Five’s multi-million-dollar settlement with the city over the wrongful convictions was a “disgrace” and insisting that they really were guilty.
But what Blow says really sticks with him is the language of the ad itself, in which Trump took issue with then-New York mayor Ed Koch’s call for people to remove hate and rancor from their hearts.
“I want to hate these muggers and murderers,” Trump wrote. “They should be forced to suffer and, when they kill, they should be executed for their crimes.”
“That to me is the thing with this man: He wants to hate,” Blow wrote in his column. “When Trump feels what he believes is a righteous indignation, his default position is hatred. Anyone who draws his ire, anyone whom he feels attacked by or offended by, anyone who has the nerve to stand up for himself or herself and tell him he’s wrong, he wants to hate, and does so.
“This hateful spirit envelops him, consumes him and animates him.”
And that spirit is now enveloping, consuming and animating Trump’s party. Whether it’s mocking others, shrugging shoulders while children are locked in cages and infants are brought before judges, celebrating with beer after putting millions of people’s health insurance at risk, and on down the list, the GOP has become the party of cruelty. Their hooting, hollering and laughing at Trump’s ridiculous CPAC speech showed that for the most part, intellectualism and critical thought has left them.
They have embraced Trump and all that hate he embodies.
All of us should ask ourselves, are we willing to embrace it, too?
Scott Thompson is editor of the Barrow News-Journal. He can be reached at sthompson@barrownewsjournal.com.
Thompson: The embrace of cruelty
