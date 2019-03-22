Terrell: On Abrams and immigration

If you recall, Stacey Abrams, the Democratic candidate in the Georgia governor’s race, warned us last November that she was not going to go away.
So far, she has kept her word.
Since last November she has announced that she may consider running for the United States Senate or she might even make a run for the Office of the President of the United States.
Last week she reminded people that she didn’t lose the governor’s race. I suppose that’s a nice way to say that a potential victory for the governor’s chair was stolen from her.
She hasn’t said the Republicans cheated in the race but she has indicated there could be a fox in the chicken house. Others in the party of the left, Sherrod Brown (Ohio), Hillary Clinton, and Cory Booker (New Jersey) have not been as kind with their words
And now, she has the national Democratic Party supporting her claim.
Congressional Democrats from “the swamp” want to review and investigate the Georgia process for cleaning up voter lists. They have hinted that Georgia, perhaps, played unfairly in purging voter lists and in the way Georgia election officials managed the polls.
Georgia did purge a large number of voters from the polls in 2017 but it was legal and the process followed state law. That law, by the way, was supported by Georgia Democratic Gov. Zell Miller in 1997. The majority of the 600,000 purged had not voted in the last three elections as reported by Michael Warren of The Weekly Standard.
Warren also pointed out that those who were purged had a number of options in which they could have reactivated their Georgia voter status.
Warren’s article went further in stating Georgia had won its case before the United States Supreme Court and the win also allowed Georgia to remove the dead, those convicted of felony crimes and former citizens that had moved out of state.
Another complaint registered against Georgia and Brian Kemp was that he had closed 214 voting precincts. It turns out that Gov. Kemp had nothing to with closing the polls. All of the closures were conducted by county election officials for varying reasons.
Other delays were also blamed on Kemp and the Secretary of State’s Office like missing extension cords.
Swamp Democrats calling for an investigation into potential illegal voting issues and irregularities is an oxymoron.
That’s like dirty dish water calling dirty bath water dirty.
How quickly they forget that we now know there was Hillary Clinton-Russia collusion, not Trump-Russia collusion, and that Hillary apparently violated a number of federal laws and statutes using a private email server and failing to turn over a large number of emails when ordered to do so.
What’s good for the goose is good for the gander. Let’s indict Hillary Clinton and then move on to subsequent investigations.
These actions simply show the Democrats are not about governing in the best interests of the people of the country. They are simply power-driven.
They are less concerned about major issues that affect our nation from every angle and that includes building a wall on the border.
We need to remind ourselves that our problems with immigration have been at the forefront since 1996.
President Bill Clinton, while speaking to Congress that year, identified a number of issues with the immigration process and talked about the large number of illegal aliens in the United States.
He supported building a wall in that speech and Congress passed a law that resulted in separating kids from their families for those entering the U.S. illegally.
President Barack Obama enforced that law during his tenure as president.
Isn’t it somewhat amusing that the Democrats are beating up on President Donald Trump for continuing to enforce the law that two former Democratic presidents supported and enforced?
In the past two weeks, the New York Times reported 76,000 migrants slipped across the border in February of this year, saying it appears to be the largest number of illegal immigrants to do so in the month of February, in 12 years.
Records reported by the Department of Homeland Security say law enforcement officials are arresting more than 2,000 illegal immigrants a day on the southern border and more than 268,000 have been arrested since Oct. 1, 2018.
Meanwhile, hundreds, maybe thousands, of sexual violence attacks of females occur on those traveling to our border; both children and adults are entering the country with diseases that we rarely see in the United States anymore; and hundreds of violent criminals, drug smugglers and sex traffickers slip into our country on a weekly basis.
The Democrats are content with making a lot of noise about things that aren’t hurting our country while creating disturbances and distractions from issues that can eventually destroy our nation.
President Trump was right to veto Congress’s decision to not fund a wall.
The National Emergencies Act of 1976 gives the president the right to declare an emergency and take actions to protect the country. President Obama used the act on eight occasions to assist foreign countries but failed to protect the United States in his tenure.
It’s obvious other presidents have failed to face the immigration issue due to politics as well.
Supporters point out that the dangers faced by those traveling to our border, the numbers crossing the border illegally, the huge number of drug deaths in the U.S. due to the illegal drug traffic, the sex trafficking, the high costs of detaining illegals, as well as the cost of supporting illegals in this country are more than enough reasons to build the wall!
Build the wall, Mr. President!
—
Jimmy Terrell is retired from a career in law enforcement and is a Winder city councilman. He can be reached at ejterrell65@gmail.com
