England: Georgia House approves Senate healthcare bills

Since Crossover Day on March 7, the Georgia House of Representatives has taken up bills originating in the Senate.
Some of the bills are still being reviewed by committees, but a few were passed by the House last week. Here are three involving healthcare.
Senate Bill 18, or the “Direct Primary Care Act,” establishes in Georgia law an alternative approach to affordable healthcare. It allows primary care providers to enter into direct primary care agreements, or contracts, with patients that bypass insurance carriers. Patients pay a flat monthly fee to receive all primary care services.
Since the agreements will not be considered insurance, they will not be subject to state insurance laws or insurance billing. Physicians offering the agreements only are required to have an active license to practice medicine in Georgia. The agreements will require a 30-day notice for either party to end the agreement, and a physician will have the right to decline a patient if the patient needs a level or type of service the doctor cannot provide.
The House also approved a Senate bill that is designed to alleviate Georgia’s ongoing physician shortage, particularly in rural areas.
Under Senate Bill 16, the Peach State would join 25 other states in an “Interstate Medical Licensure Compact.” The compact allows expedited licensure processes to enable physicians to practice across state borders and to become licensed in multiple states. This Georgia bill also will allow the expansion of telemedicine, which is essential to developing innovative health care services in under-served areas. We believe our participation in this 26-state compact will help Georgia more efficiently license new doctors, while giving citizens greater access to out-of-state medical resources without travel.
In an area of vital importance to more than 5,300 Georgians currently awaiting organ or tissue transplants, the House unanimously passed Senate Bill 99 to provide another pathway for becoming an organ donor. This bill will allow anyone applying for a hunting, fishing or trapping license to register as an organ donor through the Department of Natural Resources’ online hunting licensing system — like we already can when applying to the Division of Motor Vehicles for a driver’s license. This bill just provides another opportunity to become a donor, and the DNR website will be updated to provide more information about organ donation and the donation process.
In addition to those Senate bills, the House last week adopted two resolutions. House Resolution 135 urges the U.S. Congress to move forward with federal legislation to remove the five-month, post-diagnosis waiting period for Social Security Disability Insurance benefits when patients are diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), or Lou Gehrig’s disease. ALS is a progressive and fatal neurodegenerative disease that can take up to 12 months to properly diagnose. The majority of ALS patients have a life expectancy of two to five years after diagnosis.
The House also adopted House Resolution 403 that calls on operators of gas stations and convenience stores to adhere to the Americans with Disabilities Act by providing refueling assistance for citizens with disabilities. The resolution encourages operators to make available an employee to provide needed assistance and also to display the universal symbol of accessibility decal on each pump — along with the station’s directions for requesting service and the station’s telephone number to call for assistance.
I supported these bills and resolutions and am confident they will help Barrow County citizens.
Last week was the ninth week of the legislative session. We expect to finish business on April 2.
Thank you for the opportunity to represent District 116. If you have any questions or concerns, feel free to contact me at terry@terryenglandforgeorgia.com, or by calling my Capitol office at 404-463-2245. May God bless you and your family, this wonderful county, and our great state.
Rep. Terry England has served in the Georgia House since 2005. District 116 includes most of Barrow County. He is chairman of the House Appropriations Committee and an ex-officio member of the Ways and Means Committee, as well as a member of the following committees: Agriculture and Consumer Affairs; Education; Industry and Labor, and Natural Resources and Environment.
