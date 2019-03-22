Bridgeman: Youth mental health buzz in education

Youth summits to deal with questions of mental health were held in Barrow and Jackson counties Friday and Saturday.
Mental health for youth is all the rage in education circles. Just as a hungry kid likely is not going to learn very well, neither is a kid whose parent(s) neglect or abuse them.
A “community summit” about suicide was held in Barrow County last fall. Barrow County has had several teen suicides over the past few years.
School officials have become much more vocal about mental health problems of students in the past year or two. Most often, that takes the form of something to do with bullying.
But a host of issues arise, from rage and anger in young kids to drug use and suicide in middle- or high-school ages.
Bullying and suicide are two of the major problems that arise regularly.
School officials said attention has been paid to the questions for years, but more money is being devoted to it now.
Nearly every school board in the area has been questioned about bullying at some point. Parents complain about their children being bullied.
Parents and school administrators say a big change has been the “24-hour” atmosphere of social media. Comments are directed at students outside of class.
Complaints also are directed to area law enforcement agencies. Most often the complaints are under the category of “harassment” of students.
Suicidal thoughts and threats also are reported regularly to administrators, counselors and law enforcement officers.
Matt Thompson, Barrow County’s director of student and data services, commented, “The ‘always online’ social media environment and the general media saturation of our culture are unquestionably a major factor.”
He also said anxiety, depression and other mood disorders have increased among adolescents nationally over the last decade.
A big emphasis among school system is the “de-stigmatizing” of mental health problems. More and more students are encouraged to talk to adults about questions or how they feel.
Any law enforcement officer would say multiple calls agencies receive deal with mental problems. We get cop reports weekly that have people taken to hospitals for mental health evaluations and/or treatment.
A sheriff I know in Georgia said his jail was the biggest source for mental health problems and treatment in the county. He said the state’s closing of mental health hospitals — he cited a closing in Milledgeville — said it made county jails the state’s mental hospitals.
The summit in Jefferson included bullying among its subjects. Barrow County had sessions on “regulation to reason” with younger kids; risky behaviors in kids exposed to trauma and “anxious and angry” adolescents.
For several years, we have heard the mantra a hungry child can’t focus on learning.
A student also is unlikely to learn if he or she has mental problems that are not being addressed.
Ron Bridgeman is a reporter for Mainstreet Newspapers. He can be reached at ron@mainstreetnews.com
