Bennett: The empty pew

You know how it is with small churches.
For the folks who have been going for many years, every Sunday finds them on the same pew. I remember my grandparents always sat on the second row, on the right of the sanctuary, which put them on the pastor’s left-hand side from the pulpit. I remember this distinctly, because the choir loft used to be to the right of the pulpit.
One Sunday I was sitting in the choir loft, and my granddaddy “whispered,” “Cathy! Pull your skirt down!”
Only everyone in the church heard it. Rather than be embarrassed by it, I just laughed along with everyone else. And pulled my skirt down.
My family is no different. Our spot is about halfway down the aisle, on the right side end of the pew, about where the first set of windows starts. My mom and dad have sat in that spot for as long as I can remember. Once we were old enough to be in the youth group, my brother and I would sit on the back row with all the other kids. He is five years my junior, so I had a few years with my friends, before the younger set joined us.
There were times when we took up two to three pews in the back. Prime seating was the very back row, and we’d squeeze in there like sardines. We talked, passed notes, held hands with our sweethearts (secretly, of course), and more often than not, got scolded for giggling. One or more of our sets of parents would turn around and shoot flaming arrows in our direction. That would quiet us for a while. Then someone would say or do something hilarious, and we’d be giggling again.
Every now and then during hot summer night revivals, we’d have an evangelist who would get our attention, and we’d sit mesmerized as he delivered hellfire and brimstone. Many of us were called to salvation during those revival services. No matter how clean the baptismal waters washed us, though, we still giggled during regular church. Not enough hellfire and brimstone to scare us badly enough to stop the giggling once the revival was over. When Mom’s and Dad’s health started declining, they’d miss church every now and then. If there was any way possible they could make it, they’d be there. My dad would say on Saturday night, “I’m going to get my shower, because I’m going to church tomorrow!”
He’d get up early Sunday morning, review his Sunday School lesson and be rearin’ to go. As his health grew worse, he would sometimes get up and get dressed, only to find that he truly didn’t feel like going and would go back to bed. Mom was the same way. I used to get a little aggravated at them for going, when I knew they weren’t feeling well.
There’s a lot of hugging and hand-shaking at church, and I was always afraid they’d catch a bug. Their dedication to church attendance is commendable, and has always set a great example for their kids, grandkids and great-grandkids.
When they were both in the hospital, rehab and recovering at home, my mom would joke on several occasions that she hoped nobody had “taken over their spot at church.”
This past Sunday, we went to church for the first time in several months. Their spot was vacant and waiting for them. It was a bittersweet moment. So good to be back, but so hard, because Dad’s spot is now forever empty. There are some times when his absence just screams at us, and this was one of those times. It felt so good to be back, but it hurt so much to be back without him. I have a cousin whose family attends the same church, and at one point during the music worship, his son, an awesome seventh-grader who loved my dad so much, came over and sat beside my mom. What a sweet and precious gesture. It really touched our hearts. Though it wasn’t my dad, at least she was sitting beside someone who loves her, and didn’t have to sit next to an empty spot.
Mom is looking forward to getting back into the swing of things at church with the senior adult ministry and the ladies’ ministry. It will hurt for a long, long time, doing these things without Dad. Though he’s not there in person, he’s with us in spirit, and for as long as she is able to go, the pew is no longer empty.
Cathy Watkins Bennett is a Barrow County native and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School. Send comments about this column to bencath@aol.com.
