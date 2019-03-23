Jacks: Favorite cookies to share with others

Sometimes I wonder about people who have positions of power. So many take these positions too far.
They forget about treating people the way they would want their families’ lives to be treated. It’s all about being in charge and making sure you know that.
I’ve dealt with a few of these people this week. Seems like they forgot what the word kindness really means, or being humble.
I can truly say Barrow County does have a couple of elected officials that care about the people they serve. One of these people is Caroline Power Evans. She is Barrow County’s chief magistrate judge. She has a heart of gold and thinks long and hard about every decision she makes. She also has a great sense of humor with stories to fill your day with laughter. We are truly blessed to have her.
Another elected official that I also admire in what he does is Sheriff Jud Smith. Sheriff Smith has a tough job, but he always has time for the people he serves. He is a very caring sheriff. I appreciate both Caroline and Jud for the great jobs they do.
Last weekend I had the pleasure of a visit from my two wonderful grandsons. I had just made a pan of chocolate chip cookies. Their eyes immediately caught site of the cookies and asked if I had milk to go with them. Of course I did. Making cookies to share with grandchildren or neighbors or friends is a simple but enjoyable task at my house. Seeing the faces of those enjoying them light up makes my day. So today I think I’ll share some of my favorite cookies to make to share with others.
Chocolate chip cookies are probably the most requested cookies at my house. They are rather simple to make, too.
The Best
Chocolate Chip Cookies Ever
Ingredients
1 cup salted butter, softened
1 cup white sugar
1 cup light brown sugar, packed
2 tsps. pure vanilla extract
2 large eggs
3 cups all-purpose flour
1 tsp. baking soda
1/2 tsp. baking powder
1 tsp. sea salt
2 cups chocolate chips (or chunks)
Directions
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line a baking pan with parchment paper and set aside.
In a separate bowl mix flour, baking soda, salt and baking powder. Set aside.
Cream together butter and sugars, until combined. Beat in eggs and vanilla until fluffy. Mix in the dry ingredients, until combined. Add 12 oz. package of chocolate chips (or chunks) and mix well. Roll 2-3 Tbsps. (depending on how big you like your cookies) of dough at a time into balls and place them. evenly spaced, on your prepared cookie sheets. (Alternately, use a small cookie scoop to make your cookies). Bake in the preheated oven for approximately 8-10 minutes. Take them out when they are just barely starting to turn brown. Let them sit on the baking pan for 2 minutes before removing to cooling rack.
Note: when you remove the cookies from the oven they will still look doughy. This is the secret that makes these cookies so absolutely amazing. Please, I beg you, do not over-bake.
This next cookie recipe for Neiman Marcus cookies comes from the popular email chain that flooded the internet for years. The cookies are made with ground oats, chocolate chips and chopped walnuts.
The $250 Neiman Marcus Cookie
Ingredients
2 1/2 cups rolled oats
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 tsp. baking powder
1 tsp. baking soda
1/2 tsp. salt
1 cup unsalted butter (at room temperature)
1 cup granulated sugar
1 cup light brown sugar
2 eggs
1 tsp. vanilla extract
12 oz. semi-sweet chocolate chips
4 oz. milk chocolate (grated or finely chopped)
1 1/2 cups chopped walnuts
Directions
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line 3 baking sheets with parchment paper.
Blend the oats in a food processor or blender to a fine powder. In a medium bowl, whisk together the blended oats with the flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt; set aside.
In the bowl of an electric mixer, cream together the butter and both sugars until light and fluffy, 3-4 minutes. Scrape down the sides of the bowl and beat in the eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition, beat in the vanilla extract. Reduce the mixer speed to low and gradually add the flour mixture, beating just until incorporated. With a rubber spatula fold in the chocolate chips, grated chocolate and walnuts. Roll the dough into 2-ounce balls (or two heaping Tbsps. worth) and place about 2 inches apart on the baking sheets. Bake one sheet at a time until the edges are set but the center still looks undone, about 10 minutes. Cool the cookies completely on the baking sheets. The cookies can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature.
My lemon crinkle cookies are perfect if you love lemon desserts. They are similar to chocolate crinkle cookies but are a delightful refreshing lemon flavor sprinkled with powdered sugar. These are always a huge hit.
Lemon Crinkle Cookies
Ingredients
2 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 tsp. baking soda
1/4 tsp. salt
1/2 cup unsalted butter, melted and cooled
1 cup granulated sugar
1 large egg
1 large egg yolk
2 Tbsps. freshly squeezed lemon juice
3 Tbsps. freshly grated lemon zest
1 tsp. vanilla extract
1 tsp. lemon extract
Powdered sugar for coating
Directions
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper. Set aside.
Mix together the flour, baking soda and salt and set aside.
In a large bowl, add the melted butter and whisk in the sugar until smooth. Add in the egg and egg yolk, mixing to combine, then whisk in vanilla, lemon extract, lemon juice and lemon zest. Stir in the dry ingredients, mixing until dough forms. If needed use your hands to bring together the dough. Refrigerate for 2 to 4 hours. Roll the dough into 1-inch balls and roll it in the powdered sugar, coating completely. Place the balls on the baking sheet 2 inches apart. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes or until the edges are just set and the center isn’t jiggling. Let cool completely for serving.
This next recipe I received from First Lady Laura Bush after a visit to the White House after receiving the President’s Volunteer Service Award from her husband earlier that day. She promised me she’d mail me a copy of it and I was surprised to find it in my mailbox when I got home from D.C. a few days later.
Cowboy Cookies
Ingredients
2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
2 tsps. baking soda
1 tsp. fine sea salt
1/4 tsp. ground cinnamon
1 cup unsalted butter at room temperature
3/4 cup granulated sugar
3/4 cup light brown sugar, lightly packed
2 large eggs
2 tsps. pure vanilla extract
1 cup old fashioned rolled oats
1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
3/4 cup unsweetened coconut
2/3 cup chopped pecans
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and line a baking pan with parchment paper.
In a medium-sized mixing bowl combine the flour, baking soda, sea salt, and cinnamon. Whisk to evenly combine. Set aside until ready to use.
Add butter, granulated sugar and brown sugar to the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment. If you do not have a stand mixer, use a large mixing bowl and a hand-held mixer. Cream the butter and sugar for no less than 2 minutes on medium-high speed. Add the eggs to the bowl one at a time, mixing well after each addition. Then add the vanilla extract and mix until combined. With the mixer on low, gradually add in the dry ingredients, followed by the oats, chocolate chips, coconut and chopped pecans. Stop mixing as soon as everything comes together. Scoop heaping Tbsps. of cookie dough onto the baking pan spacing the cookies about 2 inches apart. Bake for 12 minutes until the tops of the cookies are golden brown.
This last cookie goes by several names. I call them Chinese Wedding Cookies. I make them for a lot of friends and family weddings. Other names for them are pecan sandies, lady fingers, and snow cookies. These are small, crumbly, buttery cookies encased in a dusting of powdered sugar. They will just about melt in your mouth they are so good.
Chinese Wedding Cookies
Ingredients
1 cup butter (2 sticks)
1/2 cup confectioner’s sugar plus more for rolling baked cookies
2 cups all purpose flour
1 cup chopped pecans
1 tsp. vanilla extract
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.
Cream together butter and sugar with an electric mixer. Add in the flour and vanilla extract and mix until well combined. Slowly stir in the pecans. Scoop a tsp. of the cookie dough and roll between your psalms to form a ball. Place the bill of cookie dough onto the prepared baking sheet. Bake until lightly golden, about 12 minutes. Remove from oven and allow to cool to the touch. Roll in confectioner’s sugar. When ready to serve and once cookies have cooled, roll or dust them with additional confectioner’ sugar.
—
Joyce Jacks is a native of Barrow County and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School, Athens Technical College, and the University of Georgia. She can be reached at georgiagirl2424@yahoo.com.
