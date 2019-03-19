Rolando Alvarez narrowly won Tuesday's special election for the vacant Barrow County Board of Commissioners District 3 seat, edging out Scott Vickery by eight votes, 122-114. There were two write-in votes.
Alvarez will fill the seat left vacant by Roger Wehunt, who resigned in October due to health reasons. Turnout in District 3 was 3.1 percent.
Turnout countywide for the ESPLOST renewal was 1.9 percent. The measure passed easily with 74.2 percent voting in favor. See a full story in Wednesday's edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Updated: Alvarez narrowly defeats Vickery in BOC race
Don't get me wrong, I'm not a fan of Vickers, I just think it's sad so few people seem to care about who rules the rooster in Barrow
Republic - 1, Maybe
Were watching... Your voting record is public record. It is permanent and will come back sooner then you think...
Remember, the Republican tenets are ...
We are THE FREEDOM PARTY.
We believe in lower taxes (not raising taxes).
We believe in less governmental intrusion into our lives.
We believe in equal opportunity for all of our citizens (not equal results of misery).
when the "Boys on the left" come looking...