Updated: Alvarez narrowly defeats Vickery in BOC race

Posted by
Administrator
in Top Stories & Breaking News
Tuesday, March 19. 2019
Updated: 12 hours ago
Comments (3)
Rolando Alvarez narrowly won Tuesday's special election for the vacant Barrow County Board of Commissioners District 3 seat, edging out Scott Vickery by eight votes, 122-114. There were two write-in votes.
Alvarez will fill the seat left vacant by Roger Wehunt, who resigned in October due to health reasons. Turnout in District 3 was 3.1 percent.
Turnout countywide for the ESPLOST renewal was 1.9 percent. The measure passed easily with 74.2 percent voting in favor. See a full story in Wednesday's edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
#1 coolbluerick84 on 03/19/19 at 07:32 PM [Reply]
A big congratulations to Rolondo Alverez. Now go get us that full Victor Lord Park we the tax payers voted for.
#2 Joe on 03/20/19 at 07:52 AM [Reply]
Sad, very sad! I'm sure there are more than 236 voters in district 3. Sad that the citizens of Barrow don't care enough to get out and vote..... And people wonder how the socialist party is coming into power. It's because of the complacency of voters....

Don't get me wrong, I'm not a fan of Vickers, I just think it's sad so few people seem to care about who rules the rooster in Barrow
#3 Hmmm on 03/20/19 at 12:15 PM [Reply]
Deep State - 0
Republic - 1, Maybe

Were watching... Your voting record is public record. It is permanent and will come back sooner then you think...

Remember, the Republican tenets are ...

We are THE FREEDOM PARTY.

We believe in lower taxes (not raising taxes).
We believe in less governmental intrusion into our lives.
We believe in equal opportunity for all of our citizens (not equal results of misery).

when the "Boys on the left" come looking...
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
To leave a comment you must approve it via e-mail, which will be sent to your address after submission.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Copyright © 2008-2015 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.