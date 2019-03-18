A decorated Vietnam War veteran died early Monday morning in a house fire in Bethlehem.
Duane Downey, 71, was found dead by Barrow County Emergency Services firefighters after his home in the 300 block of Lokey’s Ridge Road caught fire around 5 a.m. Monday.
Crews arrived just after 5 a.m. and found the house “heavily involved” in fire. According to BCES spokesman Capt. Scott Dakin, crews attempted to enter the home through an upstairs window to search for victims but were pushed back by the heavy fire conditions. Once the fire was under control, they discovered Downey’s body.
Dakin said the fire started in the kitchen near the stove, but an exact cause had not been confirmed as of press time.
Relatives and friends of Downey’s on social media said he received both two Bronze Star and two Purple Heart medals for his service as a U.S. Army Ranger.
Funeral arrangements were still being finalized late Tuesday afternoon.
