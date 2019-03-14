Auburn man charged with electronic enticement of a minor

An Auburn man was arrested in Hall County on Tuesday and charged with electronic enticement of a minor after he sent photos and had communications with a minor child that were sexually graphic in nature.
According to a Hall County Sheriff’s Office news release, investigators arrested Stewart Myles Mitchell, 33, at a location in the 500 block of Jesse Jewell Parkway in Gainesville following a month-long investigation.
According to the release, Mitchell sent to the victim photos of himself in various stages of undress and discussed graphic sexual acts within those communications. He also requested sexual images of the child.
Investigators executed a search warrant at Mitchell’s Auburn residence Tuesday and seized a computer and other items, which will be analyzed for evidence. He is potentially susceptible to additional charges, according to the release.
Mitchell remains in the Hall County jail and no bond had been set as of Thursday afternoon.
