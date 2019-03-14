Basketball: Compton steps down from AHS girls program

Apalachee High School will be looking for a new head girls basketball coach as Gary Compton has stepped down from the program.
Compton has been at the helm the last six seasons and said Tuesday he felt like it was time for the team to come under new leadership.
“You reach a point where you feel like you’ve done all you can do,” said Compton, whose team went 7-19 this past season. “Hopefully I’ve helped get things moving in the right direction. I’ve had a good time here. I’ve learned a lot and made some great memories.”
The Lady Wildcats have struggled over the past few seasons and have often had to grapple with inexperienced lineups at the varsity level. This year, they had only one returning starter in senior standout Nakia Hooks, while sophomore Kensley Kraus had also contributed minutes as a freshman. But though they struggled to win games, the Lady Wildcats showed improvement throughout the year as players like Joanna Gross and Kesley Knox emerged.
“We just haven’t always been able to get the right combination,” Compton said. “This year’s group definitely had some great potential, and I would have liked for them all to have a couple of years together. They kept us in a bunch of games and really played hard.”
Compton said he will explore coaching elsewhere but is also mulling staying at Apalachee as a teacher.
“I haven’t decided what direction to go, but I think it’s time for me to look for other opportunities.”
Apalachee athletic director Ralph Neeley thanked Compton on Monday for his contributions to the program and said the school is immediately beginning the search for a replacement.
“We feel like the program is in a good spot and in good shape,” Neeley said.
