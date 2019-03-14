Baseball: Bulldoggs go 2-2 in Perfect Game invite

The Winder-Barrow High School baseball team went 2-2 last week in the Perfect Game Showdown in Hoover, Ala. and now stands at 8-3 with only one more game left before GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA play begins next week.
The Bulldoggs started off the tournament with a 7-6 win over North Broward Prep on Thursday. They lost their first game Friday afternoon, 4-2 to Blessed Trinity, before bouncing back Friday night with a 11-1 thrashing of Troup County. They finished up the tournament Saturday morning with a 9-8 loss to Bob Jones High School of Madison, Ala.
WINDER-BARROW 7,
NORTH BROWARD PREP 6
The Bulldoggs built a 7-0 lead and then held off a late rally by the Eagles in the final two innings to hang on for the victory.
Zack Smith led the Bulldoggs at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs while picking up the save on the mound. Brady House went 2-for-3 with a double and drove in a pair.
Winder-Barrow struck first with a pair of runs in the top of the third on an RBI double by Smith and an RBI groundout by Hunter Marsh. The Bulldoggs added two more in the fourth on a two-run double by House that brought in Sam Darling and Trevor Maddox, got one in the fifth on a sacrifice fly by Shelby Davis and then two more in the sixth off a throwing error on a bunt by Blake Friend and then a sac fly by Smith.
Cain Tatum picked up the win on the mound for the Bulldoggs, pitching five scoreless innings and allowing two hits and two walks while striking out six.
The Eagles scored two runs off CJ Harrison in the bottom of the sixth on an error, two walks and back-to-back RBI singles.
They cut it to 7-5 on Noah Higgins in the bottom of the seventh before Smith came in on relief. A balk by Smith cut the deficit to 7-6 and put the tying run in scoring position, but Smith recovered and struck out the final batter to preserve the win.
BLESSED TRINITY 4, WINDER-BARROW 2
DJ Radtke pitched a complete game and drove in the tying and go-ahead runs to fuel the Titans’ victory.
After Blessed Trinity drew first blood in the top of the first, the Bulldoggs responded with a run in their half of the frame when House led off with a triple and scored on an RBI groundout by Friend. Winder-Barrow took its only lead of the game in the second on an RBI single by Lance Sikes.
Radtke tied the game with an RBI single in the fourth and gave the Titans the lead for good in the sixth on an RBI groundout. Blessed Trinity added an insurance run in the seventh on an RBI single by CJ Abrams.
House and Trace Jeffers both had a pair of hits to lead the Bulldoggs. Austin Lockridge took the tough luck loss on the hill, pitching 6 2/3 innings. Smith came on to get the final out in the seventh.
WINDER-BARROW 11, TROUP COUNTY 1
(5 innings)
Jeffers went 4-for-4 with a triple, double and three RBIs, and House, Darling and Maddox all had two-hit games as the Bulldoggs cruised in a run rule-shortened contest.
Winder-Barrow scored four in the bottom of the first on an RBI single by Smith, a sac fly by Marsh, an RBI single by Jeffers and an RBI double by Davis. The Bulldoggs pushed across three more in the second when Marsh reached on a two-run error and Jeffers followed with an RBI double and extended the lead to 8-0 in the third on a fielder’s choice. Darling hit a two-run double in the fourth to make it 10-1, and Jeffers’ triple in the fifth chased home Marsh and ended the game. Marsh got the win, pitching four innings and surrendering one run on six hits and three walks while striking out five. Higgins worked a scoreless fifth in relief.
BOB JONES 9, WINDER-BARROW 8
The Bulldoggs led 8-3 entering the bottom of the sixth but watched that lead quickly evaporate as the Patriots exploded for six runs in the inning, the big blow a grand slam off the bat of Dylan Ray that made it 9-8.
Winder-Barrow got the first two runs of the game in the fourth on a triple by Marsh and double by Jeffers and extended its lead to 5-0 in the fifth on a two-run single by Smith and an RBI double by Marsh.
The Patriots scored three runs of their own in the fifth before the Bulldoggs got the runs right back in the sixth on run-scoring singles by Smith and Jeffers. But the Patriots knocked Harrison around in the sixth to grab the 9-8 lead and Caden Rose worked a scoreless seventh to pick up the save. Darling led off the seventh with a walk, but Rose fanned Sikes and Maddox and then got House to pop out to second to end it.
Jeffers, Marsh and Smith all had two hits apiece for Winder-Barrow.
House pitched the first 4 1/3 innings for the Bulldoggs, and Harrison worked the final 1 2/3 innings.
UP NEXT
The Bulldoggs will play one more non-region game before their 15-game region slate gets under way. They’ll take on Heritage of Conyers at 7 p.m. Thursday at Coolray Field, the home stadium of the Gwinnett Stripers. It will be the second time this season the teams have met; the Bulldoggs won the first meeting, 3-0 in Conyers on Feb. 25.
The Bulldoggs will begin their quest for a third consecutive region title Monday when they open a three-game series against Dacula at Dacula. First pitch of that game is scheduled for 5:55 p.m.
