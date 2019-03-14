The Winder-Barrow High School girls track and field team had a strong day Saturday, finishing third overall out of 17 teams in the Longhorn Stampede at Lambert High School.
The Lady Bulldoggs finished with 70 points overall, coming in behind North Springs (111) and Maynard Jackson (81) while narrowly edging out Lamber (69) and West Forsyth (66).
Rebekah Freeman won the discus with a throw of 109 feet, 6 inches while taking second in the shot put (34 feet, 11 inches), followed by Kiona Lindsay in third (34 feet, 8.5 inches). Ticia King won first in the pole vault (10 feet, 3 inches), while Brianna Bailey finished second (10 feet, 2 inches).
Tari Lampkin took second in both the long jump (17 feet, 2.5 inches) and triple jump (33 feet, 5 inches) and ran a leg on the 4x100-meter relay team that finished third (51.13 seconds) and also included Bailey, Keonna Hamler and Teonna Hamler.
Shianne Goldson and Christina Fulcher tied for third in the high jump (4 feet, 8 inches).
The Winder-Barrow boys finished 10th out of 14 teams and were led by the winning 4x800-meter relay team of Christopher Parada-Rubio, Isais Mendieta, Jacob Pursell and Brian Gaddy (8:45.33).
Also scoring for Winder-Barrow were the 4x100-meter relay team of Jamar Mack, Aiden Smith, Carson Jackson and Zack Price (fifth, 44.82 seconds), Djangmah Narhmartey (sixth in the 800-meter run, 2:05.97), Luke Doolittle (seventh in the high jump, 5 feet, 8 inches), Demarcus Beauford (seventh in the triple jump (38 feet, 7 inches), Jacob Merrifield eighth in the shot put (40 feet) and Joey Klemm eighth in the discus (107 feet, 1 inch).
Alpharetta was the overall boys’ winner, followed by Chattahoochee and Lambert.
The Winder-Barrow teams will compete next in the Johnny’s Pizza Invite at Apalachee High School on Saturday morning, beginning at 9 a.m.
Apalachee teams sweep Walnut Grove
The Apalachee girls and boys teams both earned wins Monday during a home dual meet with Walnut Grove at R. Harold Harrison Stadium.
The Lady Wildcats edged the Lady Warriors 74-68, while the Apalachee boys prevailed 92-53.
On the girls’ side, Samira Barnett won both the 100-meter dash (13.34 seconds) and high jump (4 feet, 10 inches) and ran a leg on the winning 4x100-meter relay team (52.77 seconds), which also included Alyceia Brown, Joanna Gross and Maya Mason.
Gross won the 200-meter dash (27.12 seconds), Autumn Lawrence won the 300-meter hurdles (54.78 seconds), Aniah Wooten won the triple jump (31 feet, 8 inches) and Nakia Hooks won the shot put (33 feet, 4.75 inches).
Tauheed Ferguson starred for the boys team, winning the 100-meter dash (11.11 seconds), 300-meter hurdles (40.14 seconds) and running legs on the 4x100-meter relay team (43.25 seconds) and 4x400-meter relay team (3:52.51). Kevin Haley Jr. and AJ Millbrooks also ran on both winning relay teams, Shaan Cook was on the 4x100 team, and Hayden Goss was on the 4x400 team.
Cook also had two individual wins, in the 400-meter dash (53.55 seconds) and long jump (21 feet, 8 inches). Charlie Hych won the 110-meter hurdles (18.20 seconds) and high jump (5 feet, 8 inches).
Will Leach won the 800-meter run (2:15.52), Alejandro Mina won the 200-meter dash (24.03 seconds) and Jared Clark won the triple jump (4.25 inches).
There were no pole vault or discus competitions Monday.
