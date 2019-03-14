The Apalachee boys soccer team rallied from behind to defeat Habersham Central 4-2 at home Tuesday night, evening its GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA record at 2-2.
The Wildcats (4-3-2 overall) got a pair of goals from Nestor Perla and scores from Chris Godinez and Corbin Cutter.
It was the second straight victory for Apalachee, which knocked off Lanier 5-3 on the road Friday in another region contest. Godinez and Cutter had two goals apiece and Perla added one.
The Wildcats will resume region play Friday when they visit crosstown rival Winder-Barrow for a 7:30 p.m. showdown at W. Clair Harris Stadium. The Bulldoggs are now 3-5 overall and 0-4 in region play following a 2-1 loss at Gainesville on Tuesday.
In girls’ action Tuesday, Apalachee picked up a 4-0 win over Habersham Central. Emily Hale, Meg Folsom, Taylor Salvaggio and Sarah Currey all scored goals for the Lady Wildcats (3-5-1, 2-2). Salvaggio, Currey and Bailey Hope Arnold all had assists.
The Lady Wildcats bounced back from a 2-1 loss at Lanier on Friday. They’ll travel to Winder-Barrow this Friday for a 5:30 p.m.start. The Lady Bulldoggs are 1-6-1 and 0-4 in region play.
Soccer: Apalachee boys rally past Habersham
