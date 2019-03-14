Baseball: Parks, Apalachee shut out Banks County, snap three-game losing skid

After a rough stretch that saw the Apalachee baseball team lose three straight games last week, the Wildcats got this week off to a strong start.
Hunter Parks went the distance on the mound and the Wildcats scored early and often, defeating Banks County 6-0 at home Monday in a non-region contest. The victory avenged an 11-10 loss in eight innings to the Leopards in Homer on March 5 — a game in which they had a 10-3 lead late before watching it evaporate in the final two innings — and snapped the three-game skid, which also included a 5-2 home loss to Archer on Thursday and a 12-0 home defeat at the hands of Oconee County on Friday.
“It was nice being able to get back to our style of baseball,” said Apalachee coach Allan Bailey, whose team improved to 8-4 on the year before dropping to 8-5 with a 3-2 loss at Oconee County on Wednesday. “We learned a lot of good lessons last week. There’s things we can and can’t control, and we’ve got to push through that, learn from it, and playing in a non-region game was a perfect way to learn those lessons.
“Finding a way to bounce back like we did was great. We felt like there wasn’t a doubt we were going to win tonight.”
Parks was outstanding again on the mound for the Wildcats, notching his second straight complete-game shutout. He threw 102 pitches and scattered four hits, walked three, hit one and struck out four to move to 2-1 on the year.
Since getting knocked around in an 11-1 loss at Flowery Branch on Feb. 25, the junior right-hander has now tossed 17 consecutive scoreless innings.
“He’s throwing the ball really well for us,” Bailey said of Parks. “We feel like every time he goes out on the mound, he gives us a chance to win. He keeps us in the game. He’s a battler. He loves to compete. It’s fun to watch him get into his rhythm and throw the ball well.
“He commanded the zone, and he does a good job of mixing pitches and locations and hitting his spots.”
After a spotless first inning by Parks on Monday, Apalachee jumped out to a quick lead with a pair of runs in the bottom of the first, taking advantage of four walks by Banks County starter Ty Davis. AJ Forbing led off with a walk and later came around to score on a passed ball, and catcher Jake Hopkins added an RBI single that plated Alecsi Lopez.
The Leopards (9-2) loaded the bases with two outs in the second, but Parks got Jonathon Moon to ground out to escape the jam. The Wildcats then added two more runs in the bottom of the second on RBI singles by Alex Cook and a passed ball. They added another run in the third when Austin Holbrook reached on an infield hit, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Will Griffin, and then stole third and scored on a throwing error by the Banks County catcher.
Apalachee then pushed one more across in the fourth when Hopkins hit a one-out single, and courtesy runner Chris Miller stole second, moved to third on a groundout and scored on a passed ball.
Lopez led the Wildcats at the plate, going 2-for-2 with a double and a pair of walks. Hopkins was 2-for-3.
“We’re trying to create pressure on opposing teams, and if we can put pressure on the defense and pitching, we feel confident that our speed and athleticism can give us an advantage,” Bailey said. “That’s something we worked on a lot this offseason. We’re not going to hit a ton of home runs, but we’re going to put pressure on teams and that worked out for us tonight.”
The Wildcats will take on Bethlehem Christian Academy at 7 p.m. Friday at Coolray Field, home of the Gwinnett Stripers.
After that, the Wildcats will open GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA play at home Monday, when they begin a three-game series with Habersham Central. First pitch for that game is set for 5:55 p.m.
“We’ve played some tough opponents, and that’s been a good gut check for us,” Bailey said. “Maybe we can go win a couple of those series and then we’ll see what happens.”
