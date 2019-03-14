Barrow BOC approves some budget increase requests by sheriff

The Barrow County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved a little more than half of the $286,000 in Fiscal Year 2019 budget adjustments Sheriff Jud Smith requested, but opted not to give the department any additional overtime funds for the time-being.
During the board’s biweekly meeting, Smith requested additional funding to close out the final 3.5 months of the fiscal year, spread out across four different areas — fleet maintenance, gasoline, attorney fees and overtime. Following through on county manager Mike Renshaw’s recommendation, the board, by a 5-1 vote, approved $150,000 of the $286,000 total requested — $50,000 of a requested $85,000 for fleet maintenance, $75,000 of a requested $108,000 for gas, $25,000 of a requested $30,000 for attorney fees and none of the $63,000 requested for overtime.
The extra money will come out of the county’s contingency funds for unforeseen circumstances that had $191,000 remaining. Renshaw said he and the county’s chief finance officer will work with Smith at the end of the fiscal year to look for available monies to balance out the rest of the requests through budget amendments. Renshaw recommended against providing any more overtime for the time being, saying that the sheriff’s office had filled its staffing vacancies and that those expenses should be more tightly managed for the remainder of the year. The department has had to spend highly on overtime in previous months due to vacancies and had already expended 70 percent of its budgeted overtime at the end of November, when Renshaw said that number should have been closer to 40 percent.
“I think if we had taken some more proactive steps then, perhaps we wouldn’t be in this position,” Renshaw said. “As managers, we all should be responsible and accountable to making sure we manage those funds to the best of our ability.”
