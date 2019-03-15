Bridgeman: Laws are for daily use, not once-a-year notice

Once a year is not enough.
We observe Sunshine Week, a celebration and awareness builder of open meetings and open records law, each year in March.
But the laws are with us daily and they are for all citizens, not just reporters. Reporters have no more right to see and observe government than any other citizen.
That cannot be said or emphasized enough. We are not endowed with special privileges.
The right to inspect records and observe meetings is a collective right, belonging to all of us.
Every time a local government runs an advertisement because that is the law, it is observing the state open meetings or records law.
In our area, that often deals with planning issues. We likely will face dozens of issues in that area over the next 20 years. Our region is going to grow – and grow a lot. That is almost certain. Our choice is to manage, restrict or guide that growth.
Similarly, each year we see multiple ads detailing government financing. Notices of meetings for folks to comment on finances, history of the millage rate for the past few years, details of what money might be available or where it might be spent are a few of the subjects if we pay attention.
Open meetings and open records seldom are on folks’ minds. The laws remain on the books, but seldom get much attention.
Until someone has a bone to pick, something government does or does not do that irritates us. Then we scream bloody murder and wonder who is conspiring to shove something down our throat.
In most cases, such as higher taxes, the subject is the reason one of those ads is printed or meetings scheduled. In many cases, reporters from this company have been covering meetings where the topic is broached for months.
The planning process is torturous for those of us who follow it regularly. It is purposely designed to have multiple steps. That gives you the right to speak up when you see or hear something that does not sit right.
Local governments meet once or twice a month. Those meetings are often on a regular day and at a specified time. Planning commission, school board, city councils, county commission, utility boards make decisions that affect us.
If you don’t know what is going on, it may be time to learn what provisions are included in the open meetings and open records laws.
Georgia’s laws are not the best in the country and not the worst. Most public officials regard the laws as a nuisance; the best ones believe they are a worthwhile nuisance.
Remember, please, the open records and open meetings laws are “open” for everyone. Some decorum is needed to speak at public meetings. Too many restrictions are placed on members of the public. But the meetings are for those who are governed. Take advantage of them.
(One note should be inserted: All government bodies hold closed meeting, called executive session. Officials have the mistaken notion that the subjects of those meeting must be secret. That is incorrect. Any official may talk about those sessions any time he or she wants to do so. Nothing in the law precludes an official from doing so.)
Similarly, the records kept by government are for your use. Government officials, elected and appointed, are caretakers of the records. The records do not belong to them. They are ours.
Most government bodies have an official records’ officer. That is the person to whom open records request are directed. That person is responsible for answering your requests.
One suggestion: when you request records, ask to “inspect” those records, not have copies furnished to you. When you ask for copies, governments may charge for them. When you “inspect” records, they may not and the records are supposed to be available to citizens during normal business hours.
The laws are for your benefit. They are not for the benefit of government officials or reporters. The laws are for citizens.
—
Ron Bridgeman is a reporter for Mainstreet Newspapers. He can be reached at ron@mainstreetnews.com.
Bridgeman: Laws are for daily use, not once-a-year notice
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)