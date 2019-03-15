Thompson: Security clearance scandal goes beyond nepotism

There is a growing nepotism scandal over President Trump’s actions regarding the granting of security clearances to his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner, which have come under media and congressional scrutiny.
The Democratic-led House Oversight Committee is investigating the granting of clearances for more than two dozen administration officials to view classified and sensitive information despite objections and recommendations against those clearances by security officials.
The New York Times, CNN and other outlets have reported that last year the president pressured then-Chief of Staff John Kelly and then-White House counsel Don McGahn to grant Kushner and Ivanka Trump the clearances, and when they refused, Trump granted them himself. Those actions reportedly alarmed Kelly and McGahn so much that they documented their concerns in memos.
There is nothing illegal about what the president did in granting the clearances, but the public is owed an explanation of why he would choose to scuttle the advice of officials and be so insistent on doing so.
I watched Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union, in an interview with liberal talk show host Bill Maher, chalk this up to the president carrying on a tradition of presidents confiding in their families. But that is not the point and I believe this goes beyond nepotism concerns when you consider Ivanka’s publicly-known business ties to China and Kushner’s litany of business dealings, many of them shady, in the Middle East.
Let’s focus for now on Kushner. Trump put him in charge of “brokering a peace deal” in the Middle East, something one would think would be a career diplomat’s job, and he is in effect driving a policy that kowtows to Saudi Arabia while saber-rattling with Iran.
From the outset of his presidential campaign, one of Donald Trump’s chief goals was to torpedo the Iranian nuclear pact. After he was elected, he did just that and announced the re-imposition of sanctions on Iran — despite objections from our European allies that pointed out that Iran had been complying with the agreement. The move pleased Iran’s regional rivals, the Saudis and their Persian Gulf allies as well as Israel.
Also, Kushner has a strangely cozy relationship with the Saudi royal family, particularly Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) who, U.S. intelligence officials have determined, ordered the brutal murder of Washington Post columnist and American resident Jamal Khashoggi. The Trump administration has refused to take any action against the Saudis and is in fact presently in violation of the Global Magnitsky Act by failing to comply with congressional demands to order an investigation into the killing.
Kushner met last week with MBS and other Saudi officials and American embassy workers told The Daily Beast they were kept out of the meetings and not briefed on the details of what had been discussed. That’s not unlike actions taken by President Trump, such as ordering his translator not to take notes of his private meetings with Vladimir Putin and keeping American media out of, but allowing Russian media into, a meeting with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak a day after the firing of FBI director James Comey.
Furthermore, Kushner’s secrecy seems related to another clandestine meeting that took place in Trump Tower in August 2016, during the presidential campaign. It involved Donald Trump Jr.; Erik Prince, former head of controversial private military company Blackwater; businessman George Nader, who was representing Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates and has reportedly spent the last year cooperating with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation; and two other men — now-top White House adviser Stephen Miller and Israeli social media expert Joel Zamel.
In an interview Friday, Prince acknowledged the meeting was about Iran policy and contradicted what he and Trump Jr. have both said in sworn congressional testimony.
The White House is refusing to cooperate with House Oversight Committee chairman Elijah Cummings’ requests for documents related to the granting of Kushner’s and others’ security clearances, but it has been reported that a White House source had already leaked documents to the committee.
Either way, the American people should know what it was about Kushner’s background checks that caused such great concern. And they deserve to know what Kushner has been up to with his Middle East discussions. For instance, is the groundwork being laid for war with Iran and who might stand to profit?
I suspect Mueller will tell us a lot more about all of this in due time.
—
Scott Thompson is editor of the Barrow News-Journal. He can be reached at sthompson@barrownewsjournal.com.
Thompson: Security clearance scandal goes beyond nepotism
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)