Terrell: The new left

My, how the world, or rather our world, is changing!
I grew up in the South in the ‘50s and ‘60s. I remember segregation. I also remember the Democratic Party and grownup talk around the bridge table between card players about who was in the KKK.
Every four years I heard parents of friends, neighbors and even family members talk about “those Republicans” and that the world would probably go to “h-e-l-l” if the Republicans got elected.
I was old enough to know the word “h-e-l-l” because our Baptist pastor in LaGrange often used the word in his Sunday sermons. You might say I was keenly aware and concerned.
I remember Dwight D. Eisenhower running for and winning the presidency. Several years later, I recall hearing my parents and their bridge playing partners say, “You know he has really done a decent job.”
Off and on, I would hear about things that the good ole boys of Troup County and neighboring counties did as well. The good ole boys were mostly Democrats or followers but I still recall the whispers and stories. Some of it wasn’t very pretty, especially as I look back now, much wiser in my years.
I find it interesting now that the Democrats and the Republicans have swapped sides of the table.
Being a student of politics, I find it even more interesting that so many of the Democrats have migrated far beyond what the Democratic Party used to be or was 20-25 years ago.
At least back then, the two parties could talk to each other and often meet halfway on political issues. And they spoke to each other around town, even though there were few Republicans around.
Other than the years leading to the Civil War and for a few years afterwards, I’m not sure the ideological rhetoric and reality has ever been wider.
Today’s Democratic Party is a mixture of socialists, progressives and modern-day Democrats. It is not the party of Sam Nunn, Zell Miller or John F. Kennedy.
Their goal today goes beyond just being in control, they want to punish the other side as well. It’s more than a “my way or take the highway” mentality.
The attitude has spread beyond the backroom politics and the streets.
It now resides in our classrooms and on our educational campuses. Social studies and history classrooms seem to be promoting socialism rather than democracy in a republic.
They want to penalize the rich for being rich. Unfortunately, it is the rich that own the companies and hire people. Make them angry and watch them leave.
The left wants everyone to have free college but doesn’t have a plan that will cover the cost. They want to give money to those who don’t want to work.
The left wants to allow everyone that can get into this country to have the right to vote even though they are not citizens.
They want environmental changes that will save the world, yet they have allowed “green filth” to become a standard, especially on the West Coast and in large metro areas.
Progressive tolerance is accepted in San Francisco and Los Angeles, even north around Portland.
In the cities on the West Coast, people are defecating on the streets and sidewalks just as they do in fourth- and fifth-world countries.
Yet the green left gets angry over someone defecating in Yosemite National Park or for leaving a used syringe in Yellowstone National Park.
On our college and university campuses, where we send our children for higher learning opportunities, we find numerous and woeful violations of free speech opportunities.
Students shout down conservative speakers whom they disagree with. Programs have been cancelled due to the fact that certain campus groups don’t want a particular message to be presented.
There are documented incidents of physical violence having taken place on our campuses for higher education where speakers and promoters have been authorized and permitted to present programs.
One writer recently referred to hip-hop as having become “hip-hate” saying, “Rappers with a long history of racist, anti-Semitic, and misogynist lyrics (and occasional behavior) performed at the politically-correct Super Bowl.
“Kendrick Lamar was for a while President Obama’s favorite singer and a guest at the White House, despite having made anti-police references and despite the abject racist imagery on a recent album cover…”
He adds, “We have seen a move over the past several years to invent …victimizers and victims as we saw with the Duke lacrosse lynching, the Virginia fraternity hoax, the Covington kids intervention (the MAGA hat incident), and the recent Jussie Smollet fraud.”
We see daily attempts to destroy the Trump presidency, as well as other individuals and organizations whose ideology is not in line with the left and these attempts are considered to be ethical and moral.
The left is willing to open the borders of our country to everyone, failing to consider what it will do to our healthcare and educational systems, as well as government subsidies.
It seems as if they are willing to leave our veterans and our senior citizens on the roadside.
Our U.S. Constitution was written for U.S. citizens, not illegal immigrants. It was written for a republic, not a progressive or socialist government.
Nearly all countries in the world have stringent rules regarding entry and border crossings but the left is willing to allow hundreds of thousands of immigrants to walk into America and become the responsibility of the government.
Meanwhile, we find ourselves as political parties and as a country, moving further and further apart and separated by an ever-widening chasm.
We have to be concerned for the republic’s sake!
—
Jimmy Terrell is retired from a career in law enforcement and is a Winder city councilman. He can be reached at ejterrell65@gmail.com.
Terrell: The new left
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)