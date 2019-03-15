England: House takes important step to end underage sex trafficking in Georgia

Last month, the FBI reported 169 sex-trafficking arrests in metro Atlanta in an 11-day period before Super Bowl LIII.
Sex trafficking is the forced or coerced participation in commercial sex. And in recent years, the Georgia General Assembly has taken steps to curtail this criminal activity.
In 2011, we passed a law increasing penalties for human trafficking and providing additional training to law enforcement officers. Two years ago, we passed legislation requiring all government buildings and websites to post notices and the phone numbers for the National Human Trafficking Resource Center and Georgia Cares. Then last week, the House of Representatives passed a bill to streamline treatment specifically for underage victims.
If signed into law, House Bill 234 would authorize the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS) to provide emergency care and supervision to a child victim of sex trafficking without waiting for a court order or for the consent of a parent or guardian. DFCS and law enforcement would take the child to an available victim services organization certified by the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council to provide comprehensive trauma services.
The legislation also would protect children under the age of 18 from being prosecuted for prostitution.
But it would give local authorities the ability to seek civil penalties against the owner or operator of any building that has benefited from human trafficking activity. The penalties would kick in after three separate sexually-related charges or indictments for the illegal activities on the premises within a 12-month period.
This bill passed unanimously in the House on March 4. We believe it will strengthen the state’s anti-human trafficking laws, while providing critical resources and care for victims of human trafficking. The bill now is under review in the Senate.
On a different front, the House on March 7 approved legislation to streamline oversight of Georgia’s transit system.
We currently have six state agencies and authorities overseeing transit. At the recommendation of the House Commission on Transit Governance and Funding, House Bill 511 would create the Department of Mobility and Innovation (GMobile) to govern, coordinate, consolidate and rebuild the state’s complex transit governance structure.
Under the new system, the state would designate “Mobility Zones” around regional economic hubs and surrounding rural areas. Each Mobility Zone would develop a regional transit plan that identifies the transit needs of its particular area. With the plans in place, public transportation systems could be established around the state for the first time to enhance the mobility of each area’s workforce.
With only $14.5 million spent annually on transit, Georgia ranks 37th nationally on transit spending per capita. To create a dedicated funding stream of at least $30 million annually for the new transit projects and services, HB 511 would enable voter-approved, county-level SPLOSTs for Transit and replace the current sales tax on ride services with a new fee structure of 50 cents per trip by taxi, limousine or ride-hailing service, and a 25-cent fee for pooled rides.
My hope is that this statewide transit initiative, by region, will make public transportation services available to areas like Barrow County that don’t have them.
