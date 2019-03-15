Ginn: An update from the Gold Dome: Budget meetings and Crossover recap

Last week was our busiest yet but we did not take any time off.
We are back at work for three legislative days and committee work days this week. It is the Senate’s turn to thoroughly vet the General Fiscal Year 2020 budget or the “big” budget. This is done through subcommittees, where we will hear testimony from state agencies that are receiving funding through the budget. I serve as chair of the Appropriations Fiscal Management and General Government Subcommittee. During our meeting, we heard from the Department of Revenue, Department of Audits and Accounts, Department of Administrative Affairs and Secretary of State. I will meet with my colleagues on the Senate Appropriations Committee later this week to discuss the agencies recommendations for the budget. It is our duty to pass a balanced budget and I will work with my colleagues to ensure your taxpayer dollars are appropriated in a fiscally conservative manner. As the budget moves through the legislative process, I will make sure to update you on any changes.
Although our focus this week has turned to the budget and House Bills, there are a few pieces of legislation out of the over 60 bills we passed between last Monday and Crossover Day that I would like to highlight. One of the most important bills we passed last week is Senate Bill 2, the last of the Senate’s broadband expansion legislation. Senate Bill 2 would enable Georgia’s 31 Electric Membership Corporations (EMCs) to provide internet services and broadband to their over 4 million customers, either directly or indirectly through a broadband affiliate. EMCs would be prohibited from cross subsidizing their broadband services with any other services, and the Georgia Public Service Commission would handle any disputes between the EMCs and the telecommunications companies they partner with for broadband services. Rolling out broadband services to underserved rural areas is an extremely important part of spreading the benefits of our thriving economy to all regions of Georgia.
There were two other bills passed on Crossover Day relating to the facilitation of infrastructure growth. The first, Senate Bill 162, works in conjunction with broadband expansion legislation. SB 162 would expand financing opportunities for development, including downtown development authorities by enabling them to apply and use Property Access Clean Energy financing for broadband services infrastructure and disaster mitigation improvements. This will give localities more of an opportunity to seamlessly roll out broadband services and take full advantage of technological advancements.
The second bill passed on Crossover Day that dealt with infrastructure actually came from an issue one of my constituents dealt with in our district. A contractor in Barrow County submitted a bid to the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) that was rejected. After the bid was rejected, the contractor wanted to go through an appeals process but was told that does not yet exist for GDOT bids. Senate Bill 200 would require that GDOT create a procedure for contractors to appeal rejected bids for public works projects. Every other state governmental agency has an appeals process and there is no reason GDOT should not provide the same. All public works bids that seek to improve infrastructure should be seriously considered by all parties involved, because enhancements to infrastructure positively affect all issues relevant to the state.
My final highlight from last week is Senate Bill 77, which sets up protections for all state monuments. This bill would prohibit individuals and agencies from removing or concealing monuments, and would allow for relocation of a monument in the case of either construction, expansion or alteration. SB 77 also specifies under what circumstances a monument may be relocated, and where that can or cannot be done. It is important for us to use our job as legislators to ensure that Georgia’s history is preserved, and because this bill sets protections for all monuments, we are protecting everyone’s history.
If you have any questions regarding past or future legislation, please contact my office by phone or email. We will begin hearing House Bills that have “crossed over,” so I encourage all of you to look into that legislation and let me know why you think it is important. It is my pleasure to represent my constituents from the 47th District.
Sen. Frank Ginn serves as chairman of the Economic Development and Tourism Committee. He represents the 47th Senate District, which includes Barrow and Madison counties and portions of Clarke and Jackson counties. He can be reached at 404-656-4700 or by email at frank.ginn@senate.ga.gov.
