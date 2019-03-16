Bennett: No time for time change

My least two favorite weeks of the year are the weeks following time change.
Man! Seems like I just get used to it, and then it’s time to change back again. I’m finding as I grow older, the acclimation process takes longer with each change.
A recent Facebook post blamed Jimmy Carter, saying “Only a Democrat could take an hour from the beginning of the day, add it to the end of the day and expect to get an extra hour in the day.”
That set me to wondering — whose hair-brained idea was this? A quick Google search puts the blame — at least for the concept — back to good ole’ Ben Franklin. In a satirical essay, he penned back in 1784, he suggested that Parisians change their sleep schedules in order to save money on candles and lamp oil.
Some European countries began the practice way back in 1916. The United States didn’t adopt the plan until March of 1918.
After the war ended, the people didn’t like it, and the law was repealed. Folks went to bed much earlier back in those days!
During World War II, FDR instituted year-round daylight savings time. It was called “war time.”
This lasted from February 1942 until September 1945. From 1946 to 1966, there was no law regarding the time change, so states could decide whether or not to participate, and when to begin and end it.
Imagine the confusion this caused! In 1966, President Lyndon Johnson signed the Uniform Time Act. And here we are today. In 1986, it was established that daylight savings time would begin the first Sunday in April and end the last Sunday of October. This was extended by Congress to allow for more weeks of “summer” hours in 2007. As of right now, daylight savings time begins the second Sunday of March, and ends the first Sunday of November.
For my own personal preferences, I’d rather stay on daylight savings time year-round than to keep on with this flip-flopping around. Winter is bad enough without it getting dark at 5:30. Looks to me like if the reason for making the change to start with was to save on candles and oil, it would make more sense to delay darkness during the coldest time of the year, too.
As for the current time change, all I can say is thank you to my sweet mama for waking me up on Monday. My brain slept right through the alarm. Because it was really 5:45 a.m., not 6:45 a.m. when it went off.
Lemme just tell ya. Ain’t nobody got time for time change!
—
Cathy Watkins Bennett is a Barrow County native and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School. Send comments about this column to bencath@aol.com.
Bennett: No time for time change
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)