Bridges: Simple things make life more enjoyable

Is it true that we enjoy the simpler things in life more the older we get?
It seems that is the case.
In a couple more months I will be 48 and recently I found myself enjoying the simple joy of having a blue sky above with plenty of warmth and sunshine. Our recent weather has been a mix of warmth, cold, rain and wind, so nice weather days are always a blessing.
For Georgia we always seem to have a mixed bag when it comes to our weather. The closer we get to spring the tougher it gets to take days which don’t get out of the 40s.
As a child, we really don’t notice things like the rain or the sun. If it’s raining so be it. If it’s a clear day, that’s great, too. Yet when we have days here in the Deep South where the weather is actually colder than Montana then something seems off in the universe.
Another odd thing I have noticed more than once is how it is often 20 degrees colder where I live than in the town an hour away where I grew up. Someone has to explain how that is even possible.
It isn’t until we get older that we begin to appreciate little things that as children we so often took for granted. It probably has something to do with the fact that as adults our lives are filled with more stress. From work to bills to countless other responsibilities, we can’t help but feel bothered when the small things we take pleasure in are taken away, even for a little while.
It’s those things which help us get through the winter blues and sprint full-speed into spring.
Some of the things which are no longer taken for granted from my perspective include:
•Birds singing in the backyard after taking more food and water to them. Their bright colors (red birds have been abundant this year) always help cut through the grayness of winter and remind us that spring truly is not far away. Even now that we are officially in spring I love to see the red birds fly in as soon as I leave feed for them.
•A restful day off after several consecutive days of work. My feet and back are definitely thankful.
•Talks with an old friend and how you realize that even though your childhoods were years — decades — ago, that those events of yesterday are only a conversation away.
•The return of daffodils each year.
•The times when the power bill is opened and my heart doesn’t stop for a moment.
•Memories of columns by Lewis Grizzard, Celestine Sibley and Furman Bisher. Nothing against those doing it today but the Atlanta paper is not the same without these columnists.
•When the auto repair shop tells me that nothing needs working on under the hood.
•The enjoyment of holding a new book in your hands and beginning the process once again of discovering the contents within.
•How an old movie or an old song can take you back to the year they were released.
•The site of an old barn in a field that can still be seen from time to time off the highway. There’s one not far from where I live and I always make a note to glance over at it as I pass by.
•The Missing 411 book series by David Paulides. If you are not familiar with his work I encourage you to read one of his books.
•Those friends who check in on you daily. Yes, it’s easier to do with e-mail, texting and such, but knowing someone thinks enough of you to do so does mean a great deal.
•For the times when the phone doesn’t ring in the middle of the night or very early in the morning. We all know it usually is not good news at those hours.
•Those who have guided us, influenced us and encouraged us during our adventures in life. From family members to friends, we should never take anyone we care about for granted. Nothing is guaranteed in life from one week to the next or one day to the next. It’s why we should all be thankful for those little things which make life more enjoyable.
Winder resident Chris Bridges is a former editor of the Barrow News-Journal. He has earned awards for his columns from the National Newspaper Association and the Georgia Press Association. You can send comments about this column to pchrisbridges@gmail.com.
