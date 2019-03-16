Jacks: Green dishes for St. Patrick’s Day

We have so many small businesses around Barrow County that need our support. They work hard so they can continue to serve the local community. So many of them go unrecognized. I try to give these small businesses my business and my support as often as I can.
One of these businesses is 52 West Salon. Tiffany Orr has one of the best hair salons in Winder. She also has some fabulous clothing she sells within the salon at great prices. Please check her out. And on the same street you can find the best hamburger or chicken salad sandwich in Winder at Casey’s.
Both are located on Jackson Street in downtown Winder. Please support the many locally owned small businesses.
It’s approaching St. Patrick’s Day, which means lots of green.
So I thought I’d share with you some of my favorite green dishes or dishes associated with Irish or St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.
This fluffy pistachio salad is a real treat since it is creamy but not overly sweet.
It’s easy to mix up, and the flavor gets better the longer it stands.
It’s perfect for St. Patrick’s Day, served in a green bowl.
Pistachio Mallow
Salad
Ingredients
1 carton (16 ounces) frozen whipped, thawed
1 pkg. (3.4 ounces) instant pistachio pudding mix
6 to 7 drops green food coloring, optional
3 cups miniature marshmallows
1 can (20 ounces) crushed pineapple, undrained
1/2 cup chopped pistachios or walnuts
Additional whipped topping, optional
Directions
In a large bowl combine whipped topping, pudding mix and food coloring, if desired. Fold in the marshmallows and pineapple. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours. Just before serving top with additional whipped topping if desired. Sprinkle with nuts.
If you love pistachios, you are going to love these buttery cookies with pistachios in them.
Pistachio Cream Cheese Cookies
Ingredients
1/2 cup butter, softened
3 ounces cream cheese, softened
1 1/2 cups confectioner’s sugar
1 large egg, room temperature
3 tsps. grated lemon zest
1 1/2 tsps. vanilla extract
1 to 2 drops green food coloring
2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 tsp. baking powder
1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 cup finely chopped pistachios
60 shelled pistachios (about 1/3 cup)
Directions
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
In a large bowl, beat butter, cream cheese, and confectioner’s sugar until blended. Beat in egg, lemon zest, vanilla and food coloring.
In another bowl, whisk flour, baking powder and salt; gradually beat into creamed mixture. Divide dough in half.
Shape each into a 7 ½-inch long roll. Roll in chopped pistachios. Wrap and refrigerate 2 hours or until firm. Unwrap and cut crosswise into 1/4 inch slices. Place 1 inch apart on an ungreased baking sheet. Press a whole pistachio into the center of each cookie. Bake 7-9 minutes or until edges are lightly browned. Remove from pans to wire racks to cool.
If you like Reuben sandwiches, I think you will love this Reuben-style pizza.
Reuben-style Pizza
Ingredients
1 tube (13.8 ounce) refrigerated pizza crust
4 ounces cream cheese, softened
1 can (10 3/4 ounces) condensed cheddar cheese soup, undiluted
1/4 cup thousand island salad dressing
2 cups cubed pumpernickel bread
2 Tbsps. butter, melted
1/2 lb. sliced deli corned beef, coarsely chopped
2 cups sauerkraut, rinsed and well drained
1 1/2 cups shredded Swiss cheese
Directions
Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
Unroll and press dough onto bottom of a greased 15x10x1-inch baking pan.
Bake 6-8 minutes or until edges are lightly browned.
Meanwhile, in a small bowl, beat cream cheese, soup and salad dressing until blended. In another bowl, toss bread cubes with melted butter.
Spread cream cheese mixture over crust; top with corned beef, sauerkraut and cheese. Sprinkle with bread cubes. Bake 12-15 minutes or until crust is golden and cheese is melted.
This slow cooked spread taste just like the popular Reuben sandwich.
Paddy’s Reuben Dip
Ingredients
4 packages (2 ounces each) thinly sliced deli corned beef, finely chopped
1 package (8 ounce) cream cheese, cubed
1 can (8 ounces) sauerkraut, rinsed and drained
1 cup sour cream
1 cup shredded Swiss cheese
Rye bread or crackers
Directions
In a 1 ½-quart slow cooker, combine the first five ingredients. Cover and cook on low for 2 hours or until cheese is melted; stir until blended. Serve warm with bread or crackers.
You don’t have to have a lot of time and ingredients to make a great St. Patrick’s Day dessert. This recipe is quick and simple and makes a yummy dessert.
Mint Chocolate
Chip Pie
Ingredients
1.5 quarts green mint chocolate chip ice cream
1 Oreo cookie crust
Whipped cream
Grated chocolate
Directions
Put ice cream in the container on the counter to soften slightly. When softened put the ice cream into a large mixing bowl and stir it until it’s a soft serve consistency. Spread it evenly in the Oreo crust.
Don’t over fill the crust: you may not need all of the ice cream.
Put it in the freezer to firm up at least for an hour.
Remove the pie from the freezer and decorate with whipped cream and grated chocolate.
Irish Potato Nachos are a fun twist on traditional nachos made with thinly sliced potatoes, crispy bacon, melted cheese and all your favorite toppings.
Irish Potato Nachos
Ingredients
1 1/2 lbs. russet potatoes (cleaned and sliced ¼-inch thick)
2 Tbsps. olive oil
1/2 tsp. dried rosemary (crushed)
1/2 tsp. dried thyme leaves (crushed)
Sea salt and black pepper (to taste)
1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese
5 slices uncured bacon (cooked and chopped)
1/4 cup sour cream or Greek yogurt (plus more for serving)
1/4 cup Pico de Gallo-style salsa (plus more for serving)
1 Tbsp. chopped cilantro leaves
Directions
Preheat oven to 450 degrees.
Wash and dry potatoes, leaving skin on. Slice potatoes into ¼-inch rounds and place in a large bowl. Drizzle olive oil, rosemary and thyme over potatoes.
Stir to combine. Place potatoes in a single layer on a greased baking sheet.
Bake for 20 minutes, turn over and continue for an additional 20 minutes.
Remove potatoes from baking sheet and place on a flat-sided cast iron skillet.
Sprinkle with cheese and bacon and return to the oven for 3 to 4 minutes, or until cheese is completely melted. Sprinkle with green onions and cilantro and serve with Greek yogurt or sour cream and salsa.
Joyce Jacks is a native of Barrow County and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School, Athens Technical College, and the University of Georgia. She can be reached at georgiagirl2424@yahoo.com.
