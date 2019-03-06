Principal named for third Barrow high school

Wednesday, March 6. 2019
Dale Simpson, who has been assistant principal at Sims Academy, is the new principal for the third Barrow County High School.
Simpson was hired by the Barrow County Board of Education last week. He also made a lengthy presentation to the board about the new school, which will be adjacent to Sims Academy, and will be a “choice” school.
“I am very excited to serve as the principal for the new Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy. Students choosing to attend this new high school will benefit from an innovative, relevant curriculum that teaches through the lens of what they are interested in and passionate about,” Simpson said.
Simpson also has been the director of secondary STEM instructional technology for the district.
He also has been assistant principal at Holsenbeck Elementary and Jackson County Comprehensive High School.
