Updated: School building projects approved

Wednesday, March 6. 2019
The Barrow County Board of Education approved nearly $26 million in construction at its meeting Tuesday.
The BOE approved the first phase of the district’s third high school for about $18.9 million. Construction on the school is expected to start this month. The school is expected to open in the fall of 2020. Phase one is for about 750 students and will be about 114,000 square feet.
The board also approved renovation projects for Westside Middle School, $3.6 million; Yargo Elementary School, $1.25 million; Apalachee High School, $1 million; and synthetic turf fields at Winder-Barrow and Apalachee high school plus a new press box at AHS, the maximum price will be provided at the March work session.
The work at Westside will take more than this summer to complete. Yargo Elementary School is expected to be finished this year.
Joe Perno, assistant superintendent for system operations, said Barrow County provided $1.3 million in SPLOST money for the synthetic fields and the schools will have $400,000 for contingency costs. SportsTurf from Whitesburg will be the recommended construction manager.
The fields are expected to be ready for use this fall. The schools and the county have an agreement for the recreation department to use the fields.
The board also approved a contract with SHI International from New Jersey for $88,510 per year for a Microsoft EES — licensing — program. It was the lowest of six bids, only one from Georgia.
All of the projects and the contract are to be paid with SPLOST funds. The state also will provide about $11 million for the construction projects.
See more in the March 6 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
#1 Scott Vickery on 03/06/19 at 03:33 PM [Reply]
Correction. The synthetic fields at the high schools were not funded thru the SPLOST. These fields were funded from the transitional or reserve funds. This agenda was approved by the BOC on November 27th, 2018 as item 9.a
