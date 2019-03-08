Terrell: Beware the Ides of March

March is the month that ushers in!
She’s living her American dream, although it’s not the American dream most of us have pursued.
You will either like her or hate her, depending on where you view your politics.
She is 29 years old and has a degree from Boston University. Please note; the degree is from Boston University, not Harvard or Princeton where many of those she is following have begun their careers.
Her career, in fact, until 2018, had been a rather everyday thing. Her last known job was as a bartender in New York City. Now, she is known as one of two of the youngest persons ever elected to Congress.
And, from last reports, no one is really sure where she lives.
From New York City to Washington, D.C. on a $300,000-plus campaign against a long-standing, 10- term representative who went into his re-election campaign with a $1.5 million budget.
Her language in public can make a salty sailor blush as she hasn’t hesitated to use four-letter and more words to make her point.
Meet New York’s newest Congresswoman, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who now stalks the hall of Congress with a message for anyone who will listen, as well as for those who won’t.
Even though she has become the darling of the left, many on that side of the aisle are wondering what to do with her.
Some would certainly say she has a way with words and ideas!
When asked last summer about the low unemployment rate she responded, “Unemployment is low because everyone has two jobs…unemployment is low because people are working 60, 70, 80 hours a week and can barely feed their kids.”
When questioned on capitalism she had this to say.
“And so I do think that right now we have this no-holds barred, Wild West hyper-capitalism. What that means is profit at any cost. Capitalism has not always existed in the world, and it will not always exist in the world. When this country started, we were not a capitalist (nation); we did not operate on a capitalist economy.”
This is the lady that wants to change the world, if not today at least in 10 years.
Unfortunately, she is alienating supporters and other New Yorkers in the early months of her new career.
She got off to a good start by nearly single-handedly tanking the recent deal between New York and Amazon’s expansion into New York City (NYC).
Her comments have been attributed to Amazon pulling out of creating a mega business venture in NYC. Finger pointers are saying she cost NYC 25,000 jobs, billions of dollars of investment and tax revenues, leaving her the recipient of wide-spread condemnation from members of her own party.
Ocasio-Cortez is pushing a new environmental plan, the Green New Deal, which has also caused her party some consternation.
The plan consists of a number of ambitious goals to reduce climate change. She would like to achieve zero global greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.
The newly-seated representative wants to do away with all nuclear energy, close our airports and cease air traffic, build high speed trains, (I’m not quite sure how we will take a train to London or Tokyo), and she would like to pay people who don’t want to work.
The New Green Deal calls for restructuring and requiring all current infrastructure and buildings in America to be made more sustainable and energy-efficient (or replaced if necessary).
Experts say the plan would also double the size of government, guarantee federal jobs, universal health care and food security. Some estimates show the New Green Deal would cost Americans $93 trillion and would be unsustainable. AOC, as the media has dubbed Alexandria Ocasio-Cortex, must deal with other issues in addition to selling her “green” plan.
She was recently accused of violating campaign finance laws by funneling money to her boyfriend from campaign funds. The Coolidge Reagan Foundation says, “The media like to paint AOC as a heroic socialist revolutionary…but like all socialists (she) doesn’t think the rules apply to her.”
Members of the Democratic Party have called her plan a “pipe dream” and she was criticized during her campaign for riding around in gas guzzling cars to the tune of more than $29,000 in Uber and Lyft fees, rather than using subways and public transportation.
Even though a lot of Democrats are embracing her plans, there are more than a few who are skeptical and worried about the direction she is taking.
For those moderates and members of the party that don’t agree with her, AOC has warned them that she is “taking names and making a list,” obviously a threat to their future campaign plans. Disagree with her and watch your name go on the list.
That’s a big threat for someone to make only two months into a job dealing with people who change the rules day by day. I hope she doesn’t find herself swimming in the swamp with concrete blocks for shoes.
The Republicans have Donald Trump; the Democrats have now countered with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
Beware the Ides of March!
—
Jimmy Terrell is retired from a career in law enforcement and is a Winder city councilman. He can be reached at ejterrell65@gmail.com.
