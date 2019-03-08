Buffington: Cohen testimony just doesn’t matter

The theatrical appearance of Michael Cohen before a House committee last week was a tragi-comedy, a one-act play that left all the actors involved tainted.
Cohen was the long-time “fixer” for Donald Trump, a loyal henchman who did Trump’s dirty work for a decade.
At one point several months ago, Cohen said he’d take a bullet for Trump. But when you surround yourself with a den of snakes, there is no ultimate loyalty.
Take a bullet? Not so much now.
Cohen will soon go to prison for a variety of illegal acts, including violating campaign finance laws on behalf of Trump. That new perspective — the world through the bars of a cage — caused Cohen to flip on his former boss, a man that Cohen depicted last week as a con man, liar and cheat.
In that much-hyped hearing, Americans saw up close the kind of amoral grifters and groveling sycophants that Trump has long surrounded himself with. Cohen, Manafort, Gates, Flynn, Papadopoulos, Stone — all Trump loyalists who have been indicted or are facing prison time.
Let’s be honest: They’re all rats, a den of thieves. But it was Trump who brought that group of lowlifes into his orbit. He was the Don, the Godfather of a gang of petty crooks and kooks. Trump’s universe is the Sopranos of hucksters, a cartel of egos and eccentrics.
Cohen is, as his critics suggest, a convicted liar. But that didn’t totally undermine his testimony last week where he painted Trump as a major league con man. Everything Cohen said about Trump echoed what many others had previously said about the president’s lack of character, his bullying, his vanity and his amorality. Cohen didn’t tell us anything we didn’t already know about Trump, but having someone so close to Trump say it so bluntly was riveting none-the-less.
Despite Cohen’s brutal Trump takedown, if Democrats were hoping that Cohen would offer up some piece of testimony they could use to build a case for impeachment, they came away disappointed.
The president may be a con man, but nothing Cohen said gave Democrats solid grounds on which to impeach Trump. In fact, Cohen said that if there was any collusion between Trump and Russia, he never saw it. That bodes ill for Democrats who were hoping Cohen would give them something they could hang an impeachment hat on.
As for Republicans, if they had hoped to undermine Cohen by portraying him as untrustworthy at that hearing, they failed miserably. Everyone knew Cohen was a liar long before he went before that Congressional committee.
Watching Republicans jostle with each other during the hearing to undermine Cohen when their own president has repeatedly embraced lying as a central tenant of his administration was laughable. If Cohen lied, it was at the behest of Trump, the liar-in-chief. After all, Trump hired Cohen and kept him around for a decade. Cohen was a con working for a con. Republicans embarrassed themselves in their attempts at that hearing to split the baby by portraying Cohen as a liar and the president as his victim.
There may be a few people who were swayed by Cohen’s inside look at the president’s years of corruption, but I doubt it. Congressional Republicans in both the House and Senate lack the moral courage to stand up to Trump. Nothing Cohen said will register with those in office who have already turned off their own moral compass in pursuit of political grandstanding. That includes our Georgia Congressman Doug Collins, who has become one of the shrillest pro-Trump voices in Congress.
Among the polarized public, nothing Cohen said will make much difference, either.
Those who recognize Trump’s venality were already against him.
Those who have embraced the Cult of Trump will dismiss any criticism of the man they venerate as a savior.
Cohen’s testimony just doesn’t matter.
Cohen said last week that Trump is a con man. But people knew that in 2016 and voted for him anyway.
Cohen said that Trump is a liar, but people knew that and supported him anyway.
Cohen said that Trump is a cheater, but people knew that and embraced him anyway.
Cohen said that Trump is a racist, but his supporters knew that and some on the fringe endorse his racism and white nationalism.
So it doesn’t matter that Cohen attempted to pull the curtain back on the mobster mentality of Trumpism — Trump supporters simply don’t care about any of that.
The only thing that Trump supporters care about is that the president gives voice to their own fears and biases. Trump didn’t create those things, but he had the instincts in 2016 to stir them up and play on them.
That’s what demagogues do.
They repeat lies so often that in the minds of their followers, the lies become truth.
They wink and nod with code words that mask the underlying evil they really embrace.
They use symbols (think the wall) as a way to get supporters focused on the inane so that they won’t question the larger moral issues.
They embrace dictators and strongmen and disdain democracy and friends. (Trumps’ lovefest with Kim Jong Un and his comment last week that Kim didn’t know about the Otto Warmbier murder was disgraceful, perhaps the most shameful moment during the entire Trump presidency.)
So it doesn’t matter what Michael Cohen said last week. Congressional Republicans know the president is amoral, ignorant, emotionally stunted and a pathological bully.
They don’t care.
The GOP, once the party of probity and decency, has become the party of rank hypocrisy.
Nothing anyone says — especially someone like Cohen — will change their minds.
—
Mike Buffington is co-publisher of Mainstreet Newspapers. He can be reached at mike@mainstreetnews.com.
Buffington: Cohen testimony just doesn’t matter
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)