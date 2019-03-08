Bridgeman: State legislature should stay out of local politics

The state legislature had a study committee last year to make recommendations about school calendars.
The legislature is now considering a bill that would set standards for houses. It will consider a bill that would change the structure of the Jackson County elections board.
The City of Statham is contemplating a rewrite of its city charter and must have the legislature’s approval. Homer is thinking about voting districts for its city council seats. Those also would be subject to legislative OK.
Why?
The Georgia General Assembly has uncommon power over local governments — more so than many states.
State legislatures are notorious for being unwilling to give up power and “local bills” are common among all states. In many cases, maybe most, no reason involves the legislature. Legislators just want the power.
The study committee about school calendars is the most recent, and one of the most obvious, abuses of that power. The legislature has no business deciding when schools should start or end. At best, the state superintendent of schools could have an opinion.
In all of the examples above, the legislature should, and could, stay out of the debate. “Local bills” are the most egregious abuses of power. Current legislators might throw up their hands and say, “Hey, I just found it like this. I didn’t create it.”
That is true. But neither have legislators proposed changes to the laws that require that oversight.
In a state like Georgia, where Republicans control everything, local control might get more than a polite snicker. But Georgia legislators like their perks as much as anyone.
Local control is fine as long as it doesn’t interfere with campaign contributions, see the school calendar question, or it’s the Democrats who have the power.
But this is not a partisan issue. Democrats controlled the state for more than a century.
They had the same system.
It is said many times during the legislative session, including by elected representatives, that the most dangerous time of the year for Georgians is when the legislature is in session. The end of the session is notorious for a crush of bills and decisions made with little or no knowledge. That, too, could easily be changed to a sensible process. No one wants to change it — they just want to complain about it.
Most often that is when nefarious things mysteriously occur in the legislative process. Provisions are inserted in completely unrelated bills or provisions are deleted so that legislation becomes useless and toothless.
Some of the issues come up because of politics. The current fight between the state and City of Atlanta over the operation of the airport is an example. The city is heavily Democratic and has had a run of misdeeds and bad management at the airport. The state is just as heavily Republican and doesn’t have any better record for managing complicated, intensely political organizations.
I don’t know which side might be closer to being right. It is heavily political on both sides. If the state takes over the airport, the city almost certainly would go to court. I don’t have a clue which side has the better argument.
Another issue that is crucial and very political is whether or not to allow hospitals and/or medical practices to offer just services that are profitable. Medical services are among those topics about which the parties most want to argue.
Capitalism and private enterprise are touted as the holy grail. Poor and rural areas don’t have that luxury. Most have very little profitable services.
Again, I don’t know what the correct decision might be. It may be that there is not a correct decision, just a lesser of two evils.
It is an interesting sociological study — a General Assembly. Most of the folks elected are reasonable and relatively bright as individuals.
Put them all together in the state Capitol and they become blithering idiots.
Ron Bridgeman is a reporter for Mainstreet Newspapers. Send email to him at ron@mainstreetnews.com.
Bridgeman: State legislature should stay out of local politics
