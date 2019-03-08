England: House passes new budget for FY2020

Halfway through the 2019 legislative session, substantive bills are making it through the Georgia General Assembly. We are busy!
At the end of last week, the House of Representatives passed the appropriations bill for Fiscal Year 2020, which starts July 1.
On Friday, Feb. 28, I presented the legislation on the House floor, and the members approved it by a vote of 155 to 13. It now is under review in the Senate. Once the two chambers finalize and pass the bill, it will go to Gov. Kemp for his signature.
The planned spending for FY2020 is based on revenue projections of $27.5 billion during the upcoming fiscal year.
One of the largest uses of new revenue will be for a $2,775 raise for every public school teacher and all other certified school personnel on the state salary schedule. We will use lottery funds to give certified teachers in the Department of Early Care and Learning’s Pre-K program the same raises.
Non-certified school employees — bus drivers, lunch room workers and school nurses — will get the same raises provided for all other state employees, which is 2 percent.
For the second year in a row, I am happy to report, we will fully fund the Quality Basic Education formula for public schools. We have hit the 100-percent mark in back-to-back years after decades of not getting there!
This full funding includes an additional $818,906 for pupil transportation based on the formula implemented last year that takes into account enrollment growth.
The House bill also restores funding for school nurses.
We are trimming spending in one educational area. We are limiting the Dual Enrollment program — in which high school students attend college — to 11th- and 12th-graders, though 10th-graders will remain eligible to enroll in technical colleges. The program also will no longer pay for classes taken during the summer. Dually-enrolled students will be eligible for up to 30 credit hours taken only during fall and spring semesters. Funding for any additional college-level coursework will count toward their HOPE scholarship caps.
These adjustments will save the state about $4 million annually, which is needed in order to sustain the dual enrollment program. We are adding $74.7 million to pay for about 22,000 additional awards for HOPE and Zell Miller scholarships during FY2020, and we are increasing award amounts by 3 percent.
I know all of our local librarians also will appreciate the additional $544,761 being appropriated to the Georgia Public Libraries Service in order to bring the materials grant back to the pre-recession funding level of 35 cents per capita.
To zero in on Georgia’s high maternal mortality rate, we are taking several budgetary steps. In FY2020 we are funding additional residency slots in the field of obstetrics and gynecology, bringing the number of OB/GYN residencies to 104. We will have 36 at Emory University School of Medicine, 20 at Medical College of Georgia, 16 at Memorial University Medical Center, 16 at Morehouse School of Medicine, and 16 at Navicent Health Care in Macon.
In addition, the House bill will provide $500,000 for a Center of Excellence on Maternal Mortality, as well as $1.05 million to screen, refer and treat maternal depression and related behaviors in rural and underserved areas; $200,000 for additional nurse (data) abstractors for the Maternal Mortality Review Committee; and $500,000 for two satellite perinatal support sites in Jenkins and Wilcox counties.
The bill also supports additional residency programs at Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (PCOM) Georgia and PCOM South Georgia. And we are planning to spend $352,968 for the Rural Surgery Initiative at Augusta University and another $90,000 start-up grant to begin a residency program at South Georgia Medical Center.
To help tackle the opioid epidemic in Georgia, the House is appropriating $4.9 million to the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities for six new facilities for residential treatment of people with addictive diseases. The bill also will increase by about $29 million the funding for behavioral health services to increase bed capacity and outpatient services.
There are many other funding initiatives in the House bill that we hope will improve and expand state services to Georgians who need them.
Rep. Terry England has served in the Georgia House since 2005. District 116 includes most of Barrow County. He is chairman of the House Appropriations Committee
