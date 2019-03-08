Ginn: An Update from the Gold Dome: The Airport Authority

With the end of the seventh week and beginning of the eighth underway, we are officially only one legislative day away from Crossover Day.
This week is the last chance for bills originating in the Senate to pass out and be eligible in the House. Because of this, the last few weeks I have highlighted some of our most pertinent bills for you in order to get your feedback. With bills such as the horseracing legislation last week and the airport legislation this week, the effects of big business legislation disseminate into all parts of the state. This week, I would like to take the time to go over the details of Senate Bill 131 with you so an informed decision can be made.
Senate Bill 131 or the “Georgia Major Airport Authority Act” is the culmination of a study committee created to address the corruption surrounding the City of Atlanta’s authority over Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. In most states, airports are run by local municipalities, so this is not out of the norm for Georgia. But the study committee found a pattern of corruption and unethical behavior within the presiding authority and therefore recommended that the legislature create a management structure exclusively for the airport. This would be similar to the management structure of the Georgia World Congress Center and the Georgia Ports Authority.
So, SB 131 would establish this management system based on the study committee’s findings and take away sole jurisdiction from the City of Atlanta. As SB 131 was vetted in committee, an amendment was made that would allow the City of Atlanta to work with the General Assembly to come up with a joint governance plan by July 1, 2020.
Unfortunately for me, I did not have the opportunity to serve on the study committee. Our Transportation Committee was the first opportunity I had to review the bill. I, along with our president pro tempore and others, voted no in committee.
The bill passed with a vote of 5-4. My concerns with this bill are that there is no provision within the legislation regarding compensation to the City of Atlanta for their 100-plus years of running this internationally-recognized airport. There has been no income analysis for the City of Atlanta and how a value would be placed on this asset.
When it comes to the testimonies heard in committee, the new airport management acknowledged that although there have been some bumps in the road in the past, they have clearly done a great job as the facility is number one in the country for on time arrivals and departures. The City of Atlanta representatives told us that they believe Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is taking the appropriate measures to take care of any sort of corruption. I believe that more time was needed before the bill passed out of committee. Although it gives the City of Atlanta time to fix any problems, it basically still requires that the City of Atlanta enter into some sort of joint management agreement with the legislature. So, while I am in favor of eliminating any corruption and maintaining efficiency, I believe the element of local control and the progress the City of Atlanta is making should count.
This is a piece of legislation that will affect everyone in the state. As chairman of the Economic Development and Tourism Committee, I know that decisions affecting big parts of our economy will have an impact on the daily lives of our citizens. Anything that has an impact on the revenue of the state could have an effect on you and your wallet, and that is why I would like you to take the information I have provided and come to your own conclusions. If you have any opinions or questions regarding SB 131, I would like to hear from you so I can make informed decisions with the wants and needs of my constituents in mind.
It is my duty and honor to represent you in the 47th District.
If you would like, you can read SB 131 in its entirety and follow its progress here: http://www.legis.ga.gov/legislation/en-US/Display/20192020/SB/131
Please reach out to my office at 404-656-4700 or frank.ginn@senate.ga.gov. I urge you to contact me regarding this legislation, or any other comments and concerns you may have.
—
Sen. Frank Ginn serves as chairman of the Economic Development and Tourism Committee. He represents the 47th Senate District which includes Barrow and Madison counties and portions of Clarke and Jackson counties. He can be reached at 404-.656-4700 or by email at frank.ginn@senate.ga.gov.
Ginn: An Update from the Gold Dome: The Airport Authority
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)