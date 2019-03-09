Jacks: Different kinds of brownies

I do lots of volunteer work with several non-profit organizations in the area.
I’m usually cooking something to deliver to one of them. We feed the homeless or less fortunate at a couple of these. There are other needs that we try to help out with, also. The largest group I work with has a great need for hygiene products, men’s clothing, blankets, sheets and first aid supplies. If you have any of these items you would like to donate I’d be glad to pick them up if you’d send me an email.
—
When I’m asked to make brownies these days, I now ask what kind. I probably have recipes for 50 or more different kinds or flavors of brownies. Brownies are not necessarily chocolate and do not have to come from a box mix. Making from scratch is rather simple, too.
—
If you like lemon flavor, you are going to love these lemon brownies. No chocolate present here.
Lemon Brownies
Ingredients
3/4 cup all-purpose flour
3/4 cup white sugar
1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened
1/2 tsp. sea salt
3 eggs
2 Tbsps. lemon juice
1 Tbsp. lemon zest, plus more for icing
Icing:
1 cup confectioner’s sugar
1/4 cup lemon juice
1/4 tsp. vanilla extract
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease an 8-inch-square baking dish.
Beat flour, white sugar, butter and sea salt together in a bowl, using an electric mixer, until well mixed. Whisk eggs, 2 Tbsps. lemon juice and 1 Tbsp. lemon zest together in a separate bowl; mix into flour mixture and beat on medium speed until smooth, about 3 minutes. Pour batter into the prepared baking dish. Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted comes out clean, 23 to 25 minutes.
Cool until bottom of dish is warm to the touch. Whisk confectioner’s sugar, 1/4 cup lemon juice. vanilla extract and lemon zest (to taste) together in a bowl until smooth. Spread over brownies.
—
These strawberry brownies are definitely for strawberry lovers. They are best served with vanilla ice cream, freshly whipped whip cream or fresh strawberries.
Strawberry Brownies
Ingredients
1 box Duncan Hines strawberry cake mix
2 eggs
1/3 cup oil
1 cup powdered sugar
1/2 to 2 Tbsps. water or milk
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line an 8-inch-square baking pan with parchment paper and spray with cooking spray. Mix strawberry cake mix, eggs and oil with a hand mixer until well combined. Spread batter evenly into pan. Bake for 15 minutes or until just set; be careful not to overcook. Allow brownies to cool for 10 minutes; lift carefully from pan using ends of parchment paper to lift. Mix powdered sugar and water (or milk) until smooth. Pour glaze over brownies, spreading to the edges so that glaze will drip down the sides. Allow brownies to cool and glaze to set before cutting into squares.
—
If you are a Red Velvet cake fan, you will love these red velvet brownies.
Red Velvet
Swirl Brownies
Ingredients
1 Tbsp. unsalted butter for pan
Red velvet Brownie layer:
1 stick unsalted butter
1 cup sugar
1 tsp. vanilla extract
1/4 cup cocoa powder
Pinch of salt
1 Tbsp. red food coloring
1 tsp. vinegar
2 eggs
3/4 cup all purpose flour
1/4 cup chopped toasted walnuts
Cream Cheese Layer:
8 ounces cream cheese, softened
1/4 cup sugar
1 egg
1/8 tsp. vanilla extract
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Butter an 8-by-8-inch baking pan, and set aside.
Brownie layer: in a saucepan on medium heat melt the butter. Remove the butter to a large bowl and add the sugar, vanilla, cocoa powder, salt, food coloring and vinegar, in that order, mixing between additions. Whisk the eggs in a small bowl and stir it into the cocoa mix. Fold in the flour until lightly combined. Stir in the walnuts and pour the batter into the prepared baking pan, saving 1/4 cup of the batter for the top.
Cream Cheese Layer: blend together the cream cheese, sugar, egg and vanilla in a medium bowl. Gently spread the cream cheese layer on top of the brownie batter in the pan. Dollop the remaining brownie batter over the cream cheese layer. Using a skewer or the tip of a knife, drag the tip through the cream cheese mixture to create a swirl pattern. Bake the brownies for 30 minutes. Remove to a cooling rack and allow them to cool completely before cutting.
—
Have you ever thought of brownies made without flour that are healthier with less calories than most brownies? My old Zumba coach from the Y gave me this recipe. I was really surprised that it tastes as good as any brownies I have ever made.
Healthy Brownies
Ingredients
1 (15 oz.) can chickpeas (garbanzo beans), drained, rinsed
3 large eggs
1/2 cup pure maple syrup
1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
1 tsp. baking soda
3 Tbsps. coconut oil, melted
1 tsp. pure vanilla extract
1/3 cup dark chocolate chips
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Prepare 12 muffin cups by lining with muffin papers or coating with non-stick cooking spray; set aside.
Place chickpeas, eggs, maple syrup, cocoa powder, baking soda, coconut oil and vanilla extract in a blender or food processor; cover. Blend until smooth. I use my Ninja.
Divide batter among 12 prepared muffin cups. Top each muffin with some chocolate chips. Bake 10 to 12 minutes, or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.
—
Joyce Jacks is a native of Barrow County and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School, Athens Technical College, and the University of Georgia. She can be reached at georgiagirl2424@yahoo.com.
