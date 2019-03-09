Bennett: Finding normal

The only thing that stays the same is that nothing ever stays the same. Life for my family will never be the same.
My sweet daddy got his angel wings on Feb. 20.
He was a valiant soldier and fought a good fight.
As with any terminally ill patient, it is so very difficult for family and friends to watch our loved one fade away. Over the last three years of his life, he went from healthy (for a man his age), to being paralyzed from the waist down after a pathological cervical fracture due to a multiple myeloma tumor.
His determination was off the chain, and he worked very diligently with rehab in order to become ambulatory again.
It was a tough year.
He was on chemo five days a month, but thankfully the side effects were very minimal and he was able to continue on with many of his activities. It didn’t take too terribly long for him to be declared in full remission from the bone cancer.
The last year brought some pretty significant health challenges, and his health started to decline, with several very serious infections.
In December, we learned that he had a very aggressive form of cancer that, left untreated, carried a life expectancy of three weeks to three months.
In order to receive treatment, he needed to reach physical therapy goals that were impossible, due to his debilitation.
He lived six weeks and five days from the date we got the pathology report.
It was the hardest six and a half weeks we’ve endured as a family. With mom recovering from her heart attack, stenting, pacemaker placement, mycoplasma pneumonia, and antibiotic-resistant UTI, and the emotional toll of watching her husband of almost 63 years going downhill so fast, it was almost more than we could bear.
Some people say that God will never give us more than we can handle.
I’ve always rejected that saying — if that be the case, then what would need would we have of God?
It is more accurate to say that God gives us the strength when we find ourselves dealing with more than we can “handle.”
God’s strength is perfected in our weakness.
I had several people comment that I must be exhausted, but I was always quick to share that, no, in fact, I was not.
The only way I can account for the strength is through God’s grace and provision.
His strength perfected in my weakness.
We laid him to rest on a rainy, windy Friday afternoon. Many friends and family came to honor him, and we are blessed to know that he was loved by so many.
Now, we are treading water, finding our new normal, learning to live without him. So many decisions to be made at times like this.
Mom continues her recovery process, all the while grieving her loss.
“Normal” has taken on a new meaning, and we are hoping to find it sooner rather than later.
—
Cathy Watkins Bennett is a Barrow County native and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School. Send comments about this column to bencath@aol.com.
