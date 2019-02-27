Track and Field: WBHS boys take 2nd at Discovery

The Winder-Barrow High School boys track and field team finished second overall and the girls placed fourth Saturday in the Giant Marketing Titan Up Challenge at Discovery High School in Lawrenceville.
Djangmah Narhmartey won two events for the Bulldoggs, placing first in the 400-meter dash (51.74 seconds) and 800-meter run (2:08.39). Luke Doolittle won the long jump (19 feet, 8 inches), and Chandler Royals won the triple jump (40 feet, 5 inches).
Royals was also second in the high jump (5 feet, 6 inches), Brian Gaddy was second in the 3,200-meter run (10:37.96), Christopher Parada-Rubio was third in the 1,600-meter run (5:01.88), Carson Jackson was third in the 100-meter dash (11.69 seconds), and Zack Price took third in the long jump (18 feet, 10.5 inches). Both of the Bulldoggs’ relay teams finished second. The 4x100-meter relay team of J.C. Green, Jackson, Jamar Mack and Price finished in 46.23 seconds, while the 4x400-meter team of Adarius Andrews, Mack, Narhmartey and Aiden Smith finished with a time of 3:45.84.
On the girls’ side, Rebekah Freeman won first place in both the shot put (34 feet, 8 inches) and discus (104 feet).
Keonna Hamler won the 100-meter dash in 13.87 seconds and ran a leg on the winning 4x100-meter relay team, which also featured Shauna Bolt, Michaela Carter and Teonna Hamler (51.94 seconds).
Also for Winder-Barrow, Kiona Lindsey was second in the shot put (33 feet, 2 inches) and third in the discus (76 feet, 10 inches); Shianne Goldson finished second in the high jump (4 feet, 8 inches) and third in the triple jump (28 feet, 5 inches); Bolt was third in the 100-meter dash (13.95 seconds); and Rachel Morgan was third in the 100-meter hurdles (19.16 seconds).
The Winder-Barrow teams will be back in action at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Storm Invitational at Providence Christian Academy.
Apalachee teams compete at Archer
In other local action, the Apalachee boys finished ninth out of 23 teams at the Zaxby’s Archer Invitational, while the Lady Wilcats were 19th out of 21 teams.
Tucker Keadle finished second in the boys pole vault (12 feet) and was followed by Brock Keadle in third (11 feet, 6 inches).
Kevin Haley Jr. took third in the 400-meter run (50.73 seconds), and Tauheed Ferguson finished third in the 300-meter hurdles (40.63 seconds).
On the girls’ side, Maya Mason finished second in the high jump (4 feet, 10 inches).
Apalachee’s teams competed at Loganville High School on Tuesday and will be back in action Tuesday, March 5 at 4 p.m. at North Oconee.
