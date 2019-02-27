Baseball: Bethlehem Christian drops season opener to Piedmont Academy

The Bethlehem Christian Academy baseball team had its chances Monday but would fall short against Piedmont Academy on the road.
The Knights (0-1) eventually fell 6-2 to the five-time defending GISA Class AA state champion.
The game was anyone’s contest to win through the first 4.5 innings before Piedmont scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth.
“We had opportunities to score more runs but couldn’t get the timely hit,” said BCA coach Matt Nicks.
“We will go back to work and get ready for Friday and region action.”
In Monday’s game, Jacob Adams worked the first two innings on the pitcher’s mound, striking out four and not allowing a run. Adams also gave up just one hit.
Andrew Klein handled the pitching duties for the next two innings allowing three earned runs. Landon Youngblood worked the fifth and sixth innings, allowing no runs.
Klein had two hits and an RBI. Patrick Torres also had a hit and an RBI. Adams, Youngblood and Ethan Guthas also helped lead the Knights offensively.
BCA will travel to Augusta Prep for a 4 p.m. contest Friday.
The game will be the Region 4-AAA opener for the Knights.
Tate Marks homered for the host Cougars on Monday while Matthew Griffin was the winning pitcher.
BCA and Piedmont will meet in a rematch Monday in Bethlehem at 4 p.m.
