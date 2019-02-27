Baseball: Diamond Cats rebound with home win over Monroe Area

The Apalachee High School baseball team got back on the winning side of things Tuesday afternoon as the Diamond Cats held off visiting Monroe Area 2-1.
Manning West worked the first four innings, allowing just one hit while striking out three. Chris Miller, who also allowed just one hit, closed the game out with two strong innings including four strikeouts.
“It was a good bounce-back win,” said AHS coach Allan Bailey. “We still have a lot of work to do. We had a couple of errors and some base running mistakes.”
Tuesday’s win followed an 11-1 road setback to Flowery Branch, the first defeat of 2019 for the Diamond Cats.
AHS (4-1 overall) scored both of its runs Tuesday in the bottom of the second inning. Alex Cook had a leadoff single, followed by a hit from Nate Hodnett to give the Wildcats runners on the corners with no outs.
Jake Hopkins then picked up an RBI on a sacrifice fly, bringing Cook home. Jacob Maddox also singled in the inning, followed by a RBI single from Hunter Parks, which scored Hodnett.
West worked out of trouble early as Monroe Area (0-3) had runners on first and third with no outs. The Purple Hurricanes would be unable to push a run across however.
It wasn’t until the top of the fifth that Monroe Area had its first hit of the game, a leadoff single. The Canes would cut Apalachee’s lead in half on an RBI from Byron Chandler.
Monroe Area would also leave two runners on base in the top of the sixth. In the seventh, the Canes had the tying run on base thanks to a walk but Miller bounced back with two strikeouts. Monroe’s Ethan Phillips then grounded out to second to end the game with the tying run in scoring position.
“That has kind of been our story in recent years,” Monroe Area coach Chad Kitchens said. “We have been real close but can’t seem to get over the hump.”
AHS will travel to Central Gwinnett Thursday for a 5:55 p.m. contest before hosting Rutland for a doubleheader Saturday beginning at 1 p.m. The Wildcats will also travel to Banks County High School on Tuesday.
