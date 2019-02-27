No progress on Statham audits; work continues

The City of Statham remains on the state’s list of “local governments not in compliance” with required reporting about audits of city finances.
The city has been behind by three years for about three years, and three years of audits are not completed now.
The “financial audits” for the local government section of the Department of Audits and Accounts issued its list of non-compliant entities Feb. 19.
Jacqueline E. Neubert, manager of the section, sent an email last week with the list of non-compliant governments.
Municipalities are required to submit annual audits by Dec. 31 for the prior fiscal year. Statham’s fiscal year is from July 1 to June 30.
The city has not submitted its audits to the state for 2016, 2017 and 2018.
State law requires that “no state agency shall make or transmit any state grant fund to any local government which has failed to provide all the audits required by law within the preceding five years.
Statham officials offer few specifics about the 2016 audit — now being worked on by the accounting firm of Hawkins & McNair in Winder.
The issue was raised at the January meeting of the city council. Council member Dwight McCormic raised the issue, citing an email sent to council members Jan. 15. The email is between partners in the accounting firm, Jerry Hawkins and Woodrow McNair.
Council member Eddie Jackson was critical of the accounting firm and its partners.
“I don’t call this much of a report,” Jackson said of the email.
A month later nothing has been said about the audit.
Statham continues to be on the list of municipalities not complying with state law because its audits for fiscal years 2016, 2017 and 2018 are overdue.
See more in the Feb. 27 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
