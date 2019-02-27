Schools plan $26M in facilities’ work

The Barrow County Board of Education will be expected to approve about $26 million in construction for the district at its Tuesday meeting.
Most of that, $18.9 million, will be for a new, third high school that is adjacent to Sims Academy of Innovation and Technology on Austin Road. That would be for phase one on the new school.
Joe Perno, assistant superintendent for system operations, described five construction projects in the total. He said $11 million of the cost will be paid by state funds.
The projects include synthetic turf fields at Apalachee and Winder-Barrow high schools, renovation project for the single-story building at Yargo Elementary School, $1.3 million; renovation and modifications, phase one, at Westside Middle School, $3.6 million; and Apalachee High School heating and air conditioning work, phase one, $1 million.
Groundbreaking on the new high school is expected in the near future, superintendent Chris McMichael said after the meeting and construction work will start by fall. The school is expected to open in the fall of 2020. The first phase of the high school will include a classroom wing for 32 classrooms and a separate building that will be for most of the commons areas — media center, gym, cafeteria and study areas.
See more in the Feb. 27 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
