S.C. county that named Barrow manager finalist reopens search

The county in upstate South Carolina that named Barrow County manager Mike Renshaw as one of three finalists for its open administrator position last fall has reopened its search.
Oconee County, whose county seat is Walhalla, reposted the position last week and plans to conduct a nationwide search to replace the former administrator there after the county council failed to agree on a selection from the previous pool of finalists, according to local media reports.
Renshaw and two other officials from counties in South Carolina were announced as finalists in October.
A vote was initially scheduled to be held in November, but at the meeting it was scheduled for, the council delayed a vote following a lengthy closed session. According to a local radio station, the county attorney advised the council to hold off on a selection until an election was held to replace the council’s outgoing chair.
The council appointed a longtime executive assistant in the county administrator’s office to be the interim county administrator last month.
The new advertisement lists the salary range for the position at $150,000-$204,000.
Renshaw’s salary in Barrow County is a little over $120,000.
Renshaw was also one of five finalists last summer for the top administrative job in Green Cove Springs, Fla., near Jacksonville, but was not selected.
He has been with Barrow County since May 2016 and had previous chief administrative positions in Camden, N.C. and Grantville, southwest of Atlanta.
