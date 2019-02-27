Auburn council approves new solicitor

At its meeting on Feb. 21, the Auburn City Council unanimously approved attorney Anna Pearce as the city’s new municipal court solicitor, effective Feb. 1.
Pearce replaces Mary Lee Chambers, who recently resigned from the position.
Pearce, a private attorney for the law firm of Porter, Hicks and Pearce, Lawrenceville, will be paid at the same rate as Chambers, $250 for the first two hours (this sum will be paid per court session, regardless of the length of the session) and $25 per quarter hour for each additional quarter hour of time spent on court work.
The council also voted to approve Mayor Linda Blechinger to execute a wholesale water agreement with the City of Winder at a rate of cost plus 3 percent. The Winder City Council also approved the agreement at a called meeting Thursday.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the meeting, the council discussed the following items that could be placed on the agenda for a vote at the council meeting set for 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 7:
•final plat for Moriah Woods Subdivision, Unit One, consisting of 30 lots.
•final plat for Auburn Station Subdivision, Phase One, consisting of 114 lots.
•rezoning application for Rocklyn Homes’ proposed townhome development on a 56.82 acre tract on Atlanta Highway.
•revised water and sewer service area map with Barrow County.
•renewal of the Duplicating Products agreement at $698 per month for a term of 60 months on copiers for city hall and the police department.
