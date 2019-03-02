Bridgeman: It’s a whole new world – er, workforce

Workforce development is all the rage in education and economic development these days. I hope it works, but I have my doubts.
The biggest one — doubt, that is — is where are all these people coming from?
The unemployment rate is lower than I have seen in my lifetime.
But the economy is humming along — so far — and the folks who know about this stuff insist it’s “workforce, workforce, workforce” for what used to be “location, location, location.”
Let’s leap into the deep end and deal with the 800-pound gorilla right away — and mix metaphors completely.
Jackson County, and Commerce, are the home of what is supposed to be a $1.67 billion investment by SK Battery America. That could easily become two or three times that amount if the South Korean company follows through on a much larger investment.
I hesitate to call it “plans” because I’m not sure the company is that far along in its thinking. However, the work that has been done — and everything I heard about the company — on the site in a very short time is impressive.
The company has told local officials it plans to hire more than 2,000 people by 2025 and more than 1,700 would be machine operators. Machine operators are not exceptionally skilled, highly educated folks, but they are not basic laborers either. Where will that many people come from?
The state may set up training at the site to impart the needed skills.
My immediate guess is that folks in other, lower-paying jobs in 10 or more counties may be applying for those positions.
Theoretically, that could raise the average pay of lots of people. I emphasize theoretically.
Hall County has had a career and technical center for a few years. Barrow County has a new one.
Jackson County has plans to convert the current Jackson County Comprehensive High School, but that is likely two years away IF a bond referendum is passed in March. The two years might not be a huge hurdle since SK will not begin its major push until 2022 and will continue hiring for two or three years.
Local officials point to other expansions and potential businesses that could occur over the next few years as more jobs and more training.
The college and career academies may get less attention from the state with Gov. Brian Kemp. The academies were pushed heavily by his rival, Casey Cagle.
Jackson County may have gotten started just in time.
The new campus of Lanier Tech also may be a beneficiary of new jobs. Its president, Ray Perren, has been preaching workforce for at least three years that I have seen and heard him. The technical school has a relatively new branch in Barrow County that is adjacent to the college and career academy there.
SK also will hire about 50 engineers. Those employees are likely starting college about now. More new jobs in that area might be for my grandsons — the elder of whom is into robotics. The local schools, and the 4-H program, are promoting that field.
It’s a good thing I am past the age, I hope, when I have to be retrained. Jobs that used to require a high school diploma now want to know what other certifications you might have. What did require a college degree now requires an advanced degree — and I avoided engineering when I was younger.
Robotics is another world, and this weekend I read a story about the Russians, maybe, putting bombs on drones. The U.S., I read, have been doing that for the past few years. Non-proliferation may be out of our reach.
Hurts my head to think about it.
—
Ron Bridgeman is a reporter for Mainstreet Newspapers. Send email to him at ron@mainstreetnews.com.
Bridgeman: It’s a whole new world – er, workforce
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)