Terrell: An open letter to solicitors

Dear Madam/Sir:
I am writing to you regarding the numerous invitations and solicitations I receive on a daily basis, mostly via telephone.
First, I’d like to discuss my telephone with you. My number is my personal cell phone number and if I haven’t given it to you, I am not expecting a call from you, especially one that I haven’t solicited.
In checking my “No Call” box on my personal cell, I see that I have blocked 27 telephone calls in the past two weeks.
Obviously, you have a lot of time on your hands because you roll the blocked numbers over to a different number and then call me again, with the same message, sometimes on the same day.
Because I am basically retired doesn’t mean that I don’t have anything to do but wait for your telephone calls.
If you remember, originally you had a live person making the calls. For a year or so, I tried to be nice and just say “No thank you.”
Because a number of your callers were persistent, I began asking them questions, i.e., “Where are you calling from? How is the Weather there?; I’m so glad you called, it’s been a long day and I’d like to tell somebody what has happened to me today!”
I guess your callers got wise and passed that on because you then began to use automatic messaging; you even skipped the pleasantries whenever I would answer.
For a long time once I determined the call was solicitous, I just started hanging up. But that didn’t work. Then I began pressing one as instructed in order to reach a live person and I soon learned that the live person wasn’t interested in everyday talk.
They did, however, even along with the automatic calls, begin to tell me that if I wasn’t interested, I could press, two, seven or sometimes nine and be removed from the call list. I did that for at least 1,000 times to no avail.
The only way to say this nice is to say, “You lied.” For most of you calling me, “Removal from the call list” is not an option.
I’ve got a friend who keeps a whistle by the telephone and whenever he gets one of these calls and can speak with a live person, he blows his whistle into the telephone.
I’ve thought about that as well, but it seems rather harsh and I suspect some of the callers really need the job; otherwise they would not pursue this line of employment.
For the record I would like to point out a few of my complaints with your solicitations.
I’m old, or at least in the fall of my life. My wife and I paid off my student educational loans in the early or mid ‘80s. I don’t care how many times you call me with some super pay-off plan, I’m not going to talk to you.
I don’t want a student loan, I don’t need a student loan and I surely don’t need a student loan repayment plan.
However, in the event a need should arise for such a plan, I’ll contact you.
Changing the subject somewhat, I am well aware of the fact that my original auto warranty has expired on my vehicle. It expired several years ago. It’s a 2011 Honda that I am quite happy with just as it is.
I’ve asked time and time again for you to quit calling me, even blocked your number at least 100 times. By the time this paper goes to press, I’ll get two more calls reminding me my automobile warranty is about to expire.
You’ll have more fun playing in a sandbox than you will trying to sell me a warranty for my vehicle. If you don’t understand the point of playing in the sand, call me and ask that I explain my suggestion.
I can look in the mirror and see the aging process is at work. I don’t need you calling me to remind me that if I fall I will need a medical alert system and that your system is proven and the best on the market.
Neither am I interested in free vacations unless they are really free and that means you pay the airfare to wherever you are taking me, plus hotels, meals and side trip excursions. I’m all about freebies, if they are really freebies.
If you call and offer me six days and five nights free at a hotel, I expect it to be free. No strings attached. Be prepared to listen to my suggestions.
Last week a guy called and said he was following up on my request for information on a new mattress. Before I could even respond he was asking about my sleep position, the hours I sleep and what I preferred in a mattress.
That, too, was a short conversation.
Finally, if you are calling for a company that says I filled out a card requesting more information about a product or service, please don’t get your feelings hurt when I tell you that you are not being honest because I don’t do that.
My inclination is to call you a liar but my Momma once said that was not a nice way to talk to people.
I can’t understand why companies are allowed to make these calls, especially so-called robo calls. I bet if our elected congressional officials got as many solicitation calls per week as I do, we would see swift action.
The calling list is rather long and I am hoping to remove myself from the list. About the only calls I don’t get are from the Democratic Party!
—
Jimmy Terrell is retired from a career in law enforcement and is a Winder city councilman. He can be reached at ejterrell65@gmail.com.
