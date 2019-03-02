Almand: A responsibility, not a right

We are lucky our political class is looking out for “we the people.”
According to some very high-profile government representatives, all citizens have the potential to receive free healthcare. All you have to do is vote for them. Easy peasy.
My generation has been taught to be wary of anything free, no strings attached. How many of us have purchased a “free” sample on the internet, only to be surprised with a $59 charge on our credit card a month later? I can count myself among those guilty of that mistake.
Life lessons have imparted in us a curiosity to dig into the details of anything that looks too good to be true. If we installed a governmental program providing free Medicare to all, while looking noble at first blush, the old saying of “the devil is in the details” holds sway. You had better be reading the fine print.
Danger, Will Robinson
Presently, Medicare is provided to those who reach their 65th birthday. By that time, our bodies are exhibiting the wear and tear of the previous decades. Many of us are thankful to finally get some relief, or so we think.
There is this false sense of security when crossing the 65-year-old “finish line.” The race has been won! Medicare to the rescue! Now all my physical challenges can be addressed, the medical community will solve my problems and I will be returned to a state of quality functionality. Caution: Nothing could be further from the truth.
Look around
Our current healthcare structure is in crisis. Why? Around two-thirds (or more) of the population which has reached 65 are entering the Medicare system already dealing with multiple issues. They are on one, two or more medications. They have a knee on its last leg. Diabetes is looming in their future or is already present. Osteoporosis may have just been diagnosed.
All one has to do is look at the physical state of our senior population. Yes, they are all on Medicare. Almost all have supplemental insurance. Most common procedures are covered close to 100 percent. And yet, do you see an overall improvement in the citizenry’s health profile? Do our 69- and 70-year-olds appear to be in any way healthier than when they entered Medicare?
Decisions have consequences
What is at the center of the steady decline of our nation’s health profile? Let’s unpack the origins of diabetes to start the analysis. In layman’s terms, there are these main factors:
•poor choices as to what we eat day-to-day
•avoidance of any exercise that might make us break a sweat.
The body needs proper maintenance to function well just as a car needs regular upkeep (oil change, tune-up, tire rotation, etc.) to operate at its designed level of efficiency. It’s common sense. I contend these two factors are key culprits for most of our ills.
We baby boomers are neglecting our primary asset and the up-and-coming generations are following in our footsteps. What’s worse, there are some projections this next generation of kids, from a statistical averaging standpoint, will not live as long as their parents. What does that tell you? They are growing up far less active (thank you, Nintendo and PlayStation). The drive-thru and takeout are the preferred sources of nutrition. The average 40-year-old of today is arguably in worse shape than the 40-year-old of my generation.
Frankly speaking
President Kennedy believed we as Americans should “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.” One interpretation of this quote is he is asking citizens to do the best they can in order to make this nation a better place.
The stark reality is, if you want to have an improved wellness profile, no government proclamation is going to turn the tide. Just as you can’t legislate morality, you can’t pass a law to force the populous to exercise and eat right. Name one politician who would ever stand in front of his or her constituency at a town hall meeting and declare the healthcare crisis was the result of their poor decisions.
You are responsible
What everyone has to face is your health is your responsibility, not the obligation of some bureaucrat proposing a piece of legislation. With any potential new client, the initial topic I address are the reasons why they joined the gym. My first point is, “Everyone understands the importance of exercising and watching what you eat. You would never stand up and argue against those two points because you instinctively know they are vital to your long-term health.”
Any book written about how to become successful will point to taking responsibility for your actions as one of the foundational premises for attaining the desired success. Too many people fall into the trap of blaming others when something goes wrong. If you can’t look in the mirror and be honest with yourself, you will have purposely made your life more challenging than it needs to be going forward.
Now what?
The details on how to achieve your own quality healthcare are extensive. A myriad of books on Amazon and endless YouTube videos address our wellbeing. While we can’t even begin to get into the details today, let’s establish some starting points which are simple and direct.
The two problems with our overall health were in bullet points earlier. Turn those negatives into positive statements.
•Start making common-sense choices as to what you are eating.
•You’re going to have to break a sweat — join a gym, interview a personal trainer (or two), start walking, get going.
These are the two essentials you know must be incorporated into your day-to-day life. It is up to you disciplining yourself to make these changes if you want to reap a healthier future.
No new law is going to do it for you. It is your responsibility.
Good luck and good health!
—
Rick Almand can train you out of Anytime Fitness (Winder and Auburn locations) or in the privacy of your home. He can be contacted at 404-312-9206 (or) Rick@UltimateBest.net. His website is BabyBoomersSurvivalGuide.net.
