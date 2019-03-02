Jacks: Recipes for bacon lovers

I’d like to send special birthday wishes out to my cousins, Tony McDaniel and Matt Gregory. Hope both had great birthdays.
Just a thought, have you noticed we don’t get a break between holidays anymore in the stores? We don’t get through celebrating one holiday before they have decorations up for the next. I noticed in one of the local stores they were putting Valentine’s stuff on clearance and had both St. Patrick Day and Easter stuff on the shelves. Everything is so commercial now.
I still make my home-baked goodies for all the occasions. No comparison to the artificial store-bought stuff.
—
I don’t think I’ve ever met anyone who didn’t like bacon. I recently was talking to a friend who was on the Keto diet. He told me he loved it because he could eat all the bacon he wanted. When I changed my eating habits and lost weight, I did not eliminate bacon. It was a treat once a week. My favorite breakfast is still bacon and grits. You can do so much with bacon to add to a recipe to make it so much better. This week’s column will be recipes that have bacon in them.
—
A combination of wings and bacon makes a very tasty treat for watching a football game or just about anytime.
Maple Bacon Wings
Ingredients
2 lbs. chicken wings
15 slices bacon, halved
1/4 cup barbecue sauce
2 Tbsps. maple syrup
1 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar
1 Tbsp. brown sugar
1/2 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes
Directions
Preheat oven to 450 degrees and line a large baking sheet with aluminum foil. Wrap wings with 1/2 slice bacon each and place on prepared baking sheet. In a small bowl combine barbecue sauce, maple syrup, apple cider vinegar, brown sugar and crushed red pepper flakes. Whisk to combine. Brush wings all over with the sauce and bake 45 minutes until wings and bacon are crisp and golden.
—
A combination of cheese, eggs and bacon in one dish is another winner at my house. This is a quiche I like to make and use for breakfast on the go for family.
Easy Bacon
and Cheese Quiche
Ingredients
1 (3 oz.) pkg. bacon bits (I prefer cooking my own bacon and chopping it up fine, about 6 slices)
1/2 cup chopped onion
5 oz. shredded Swiss cheese
3 oz. grated Parmesan cheese
1 (9-inch) deep-dish frozen pie crust
4 eggs, lightly beaten
1 cup half and half cream
Directions
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In a medium bowl mix the bacon (cooked and diced), onions and both cheeses. Place the mixture in the unthawed pie crust. Mix the eggs and half and half in a bowl. Pour the egg mixture over the cheese mixture. Bake in preheated oven for 15 minutes. Reduce heat to 350 degrees and bake for an additional 35 minutes until top of quiche begins to turn brown.
—
A low-carb, cheesy, chicken, bacon, ranch casserole recipe that the whole family will love. Quick and easy with just 7 common ingredients, 5 minutes prep time and options for 2 ways to make it. This is a favorite at my house.
Chicken Bacon
Ranch Casserole
Ingredients
2 lbs. chicken breast (cooked, cubed or shredded)
8 slices bacon (cooked and chopped)
3 cloves garlic (minced)
3/4 cup ranch dressing
1 cup mozzarella cheese (shredded, divided)
1 cup cheddar cheese (shredded, divided)
Version 1 with Spinach
1 lb. frozen spinach (thawed, squeezed to drain well)
Version 2 with Broccoli
4 cups broccoli (cut into florets)
Directions
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. If using frozen spinach, thaw and squeeze to drain first. If using broccoli, place it into a pot of water and bring to a boil. Simmer for 1-2 minutes until bright green.
Combine the chicken, bacon, drained spinach or broccoli, garlic, ranch dressing and half of the shredded cheeses in a large bowl. Stir until well incorporated. Transfer to a 9x13-inch glass or stoneware casserole dish. Top with remaining shredded mozzarella and cheddar cheeses. Bake for about 15 minutes until hot and bubbly.
—
A great side dish for just about any meal is this cheesy ranch potato with bacon dish.
Cheesy Ranch
Potatoes with Bacon
Ingredients
2 lbs. potatoes (peeled and cut into chunks)
8 oz. bacon (cooked and crumbled)
1 1/4 cups shredded cheddar cheese
1 cup ranch dressing
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl mix together all the ingredients, reserving 1/4 cup of shredded cheese. Once combined, place into a greased 9x13-inch baking dish. Cover and bake at 350 degrees for 60 minutes. Uncover and top with remaining cheese. Bake for another 15 minutes, or until cheese is melted.
—
Loaded mashed potato balls is the perfect recipe to use up leftover mashed potatoes. These balls are rolled in bacon bits to give them a taste the family will love.
Loaded Mashed
Potato Balls
with Bacon Bits
Ingredients
2 cups cold mashed potatoes
1 egg lightly beaten
4 oz. cheddar cheese, cubed
1/4 cup green onions, chopped
1/2 lb. bacon, cooked and crumbled
Directions
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Mix mashed potatoes, green onions and 1/4 cup of the bacon crumbles. Shape mashed potatoes into 1-inch balls. Put a cube of cheese into the potato ball and press potato around it until cheese is completely covered. Roll into a ball. Dip the balls into the eggs then dredge in the bacon bits. Place onto a cookie sheet. Bake for 15-20 minutes at 375 degrees or until cheese is oozing out.
—
One of my favorite dishes has to be the combination of bacon and avocado in a macaroni salad. It makes macaroni salad taste a 1,000 times better than a regular macaroni salad.
Bacon and Avocado Macaroni Salad
Ingredients
12 ounces elbow pasta
5 slices bacon, diced
3 avocados halved, seeded, peeled and diced
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
2 tsps. fresh thyme leaves for garnish
For the Lemon Thyme Dressing
3/4 cup mayonnaise
1/4 cup fresh-squeezed lemon juice
1 1/2 Tbsps. lemon zest
1 Tbsp. sugar
1 tsp. fresh thyme leaves
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
1/3 cup olive oil
Directions
To make the dressing combine mayonnaise, lemon juice, lemon zest, sugar and thyme in the bowl of a food processor. Season with salt and pepper to taste. With the motor running add the olive oil in a slow stream until emulsified. Set aside.
In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook pasta according to package directions. Drain well.
Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add bacon and cook until browned and crispy, about 6-8 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate.
In a large bowl, combine pasta, bacon, avocado, lemon thyme dressing, salt and pepper to taste. Serve immediately. Garnish with thyme.
—
Joyce Jacks is a native of Barrow County and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School, Athens Technical College, and the University of Georgia. She can be reached at georgiagirl2424@yahoo.com.
