Basketball: WBHS boys coach Garren makes retirement official

After wrestling with the decision following the end of his team’s season, Winder-Barrow High School head boys basketball coach Ron Garren is hanging up his whistle.
Garren informed athletic director Rob McFerrin and principal Al Darby on Thursday that he would be retiring, bringing to a close a 40-year career in coaching. Garren initially said he would retire immediately following the Bulldoggs’ overtime loss at home to Apalachee in the first round of the GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA tournament on Feb. 7, but said later that week he would wait to make a final decision.
On Thursday, he said it was time to move on to a new chapter in life.
“I’ve struggled with this for really a year, but I just feel like it’s time for someone else to take over the program,” Garren said. “I’ve always tried to put my guys and the program in front of what’s best for me.”
Garren spent 32 seasons as a head coach at four different schools, amassing a record of 401-397. He has led his teams to three region titles, 13 state playoff appearances, five Sweet Sixteens, three Elite Eights and one Final Four. In 19 seasons at Winder-Barrow, spread across two separate stints, Garren was 243-217.
Garren began his career as an assistant at Hart County, where he spent three seasons, before being named Winder-Barrow’s head coach for the 1982-83 season. During that 13-year run, the Bulldoggs reached the Sweet Sixteen four times and the Elite Eight twice. He also made assistant coaching stops at Jackson County, Central Gwinnett and Monroe Area and was briefly an assistant at Hebron Christian.
Garren returned to Winder-Barrow ahead of the 2013-14 season, but the Bulldoggs struggled over the last six years as they failed to achieve a winning season. They did make a state playoff appearance in 2016-17 after upsetting Apalachee in the region tournament. The Bulldoggs finished this season 8-18 and were eliminated from state playoff contention in the region tournament by Apalachee for a second consecutive year.
“I was proud of what we did to improve the program here the first 13 years, and then I took over a couple other programs that had been down and helped make them successful,” Garren said, reflecting on his career. “That was my goal again this time around, and the only disappointment I have is that we didn’t get it completely turned around. I thought this year we were very competitive this year, and with several returning players, I think they’ll have the opportunity to be better.
“I guess it’s a bittersweet end for me, not being able to get this program back to where it needs to be, but it wasn’t because of a lack of effort on anyone’s part. All you can ask is that everybody give 100 percent. We didn’t get over the hump, but that’s life.”
Garren said one of the biggest highlights of his coaching career came over the last couple years as his daughter, Kimberly, took over the Winder-Barrow girls program after previously serving as an assistant.
The younger Garren inherited a loaded roster in 2017-18 season that included All-American Olivia Nelson-Ododa and led the Lady Bulldoggs to a second straight region championship and a trip to the Elite Eight, where it lost a one-point heartbreaker in overtime to eventual state champion Lovejoy.
This season, with only one returning starter, the Lady Bulldoggs went 18-10 and finished as region runners-up.
The older Garren could be found during the girls’ home games, sitting in a chair behind the basket, next to the Winder-Barrow locker rooms, cheering on the Lady Bulldoggs and his daughter, yelling as passionately as he did from the bench during his own games.
“I’m sure it’s happened before but I’m not aware of any father-daughter coaching combos,” he said. “I was grateful to have that opportunity the last two years. She had a lot of pressure on her, inheriting a talented team like she did the first year, and I thought she handled it well. And then with not a lot of experience on the team, I think she did a tremendous job this year. She works extremely hard, and I’m excited for her future in coaching.”
Garren said he will come and support his daughter from the stands beside his wife, Karen, but noted for the first time in 40 years, their lives won’t be dictated by a basketball schedule.
“I’ve been a part of this community since 1982 and don’t plan on leaving, but I’m looking forward to a different stage in life,” he said. “We’ll have the opportunity to enjoy and do some things we’ve had to pass on in the past, and I’m looking forward to it.”
