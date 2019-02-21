Two adults displaced in Statham house fire

Residents of a Statham home awoke Wednesday morning to the smell of smoke and were forced to quickly
evacuate with their pets.
Barrow County Emergency Services communications officers were alerted to the report of a residential structure fire in the 2400 block of Peace Circle around 2 a.m. The first arriving fire units reported that the attic of the home was heavily involved in fire and that the roof was starting to collapse. The residents on scene immediately met fire crews and notified them that everyone was out of the home. No injuries were reported, but the home’s occupants were placed
inside of an ambulance to protect them from the cold and rainy weather.
Smoke detectors were reportedly not operating at the time of the fire.
“We’d like to remind everyone of the importance of working smoke detectors,” BCES public information officer Steve Rose said. “Today’s modern homes and furnishings burn much quicker than in the past, and produce toxic smoke that can quickly incapacitate sleeping occupants. Fortunately, the occupants this morning were able to get out in time.”
Crews from Stations 1, 6, and 7 responded. Truck 7 was on scene and the aerial ladder was extended to aid in fighting the fire. Once the bulk of the fire was controlled, crews made entry to fully extinguish the remaining fire with an interior attack.
Barrow County Fire Investigations were requested and determined that the fire originated in the area of the fireplace and chimney and spread up thru the wall into the attic.
Barrow County Fire Marshal Capt. Glen Cain said, “The National Fire Protection Association recommends annual fireplace and chimney inspections by a certified chimney professional.”
The home and its contents were heavily damaged, but firefighters were able to salvage some important personal items from inside the home and return them to the owners. Two adult residents were displaced and the American Red Cross was notified to assist them.
