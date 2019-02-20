Wrestling: Winder-Barrow’s Asu Abang wins pair of matches in state tournament

Winder-Barrow junior Rosseau O Asu Abang won a pair of matches last week in the GHSA Class AAAAAA traditional wrestling tournament at the Macon Centreplex before being eliminated Friday.
Asu Abang, who won the Area 8-AAAAAA title at 195 pounds and was the lone Bulldogg to participate in the state tournament, started out last Wednesday with a 3-2 loss to Pope’s Christopher Sheahan, which dropped him into the losers’ bracket.
But Asu Abang bounced back with a pair of wins, pinning Habersham Central’s Joseph Robertson last Wednesday to stay alive and then winning an 8-7 decision Thursday over Richmond Hill’s Rickeldo Box.
In a tough battle to make the consolation semifinals, Asu Abang lost Friday in an ultimate tie-breaker (3-3) against Alexander’s Reid Rogers.
Apalachee sent five wrestlers to state, but it was tough sledding for the Wildcats as only one managed a win.
Sophomore Hunter Noblett went 1-2 at 170 pounds after winning the area title. Noblett was pinned by Valdosta’s Dominique Dale in the first round before winning a 7-4 decision over Lakeside, Evans’ Kaleb Starkey. He was eliminated Thursday when he was pinned by Sequoyah’s Jacob Poole.
Other Wildcats who competed at state included freshman Leevi Norberg (106 pounds), junior Alan Fulk (132), junior Bryson Ferguson (138) and senior Alex Stephenson (195).
Ferguson and Fulk had both won area titles earlier this month.
Valdosta won the Class AAAAAA team title.
Individual state champions included:
106 — Andrew Voiles, Alexander
113 — Jacob Seymour, South Paulding
120 — Christian Small, Sequoyah
126 — Hunter Noland, Dalton
132 — Tyler Hunt, Dalton
138 — Jackson Eller, Evans
145 — Trace Insalaco, Brunswick
152 — Drew Eller, Evans
160 — Gavin Kane, Cambridge
170 — Austin Seymour, South Paulding
182 — Jakeem Littles, Richmond Hill
195 — Noah Pettigrew, Valdosta
220 — Zekeil Walls, Effingham County
285 — Eli Daugherty, Creekview.
In other action, Jefferson’s streak of 18 consecutive team state championships came to an end as the Dragons finished third in Class AAA, behind champion Sonoraville and runners-up North Hall. The Dragons’ streak of 18 consecutive duals championships remains intact.
Also in Jackson County, Commerce won in Class A, its sixth straight title. Other team champions included Social Circle in AA, Woodward Academy in AAAA, Woodland, Cartersville in AAAAA and Camden County in AAAAAAA.
Wrestling: Winder-Barrow’s Asu Abang wins pair of matches in state tournament
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry