Baseball: Bulldoggs break out bats, open season with three straight wins

Pitching can sometimes be ahead of hitting early in a season, but the Winder-Barrow baseball team didn’t have much trouble swinging the bats its first three games of 2019 last week.
The Bulldoggs (3-0), ranked second in GHSA Class AAAAAA, combined for 30 runs against stout competition at home, opening up with a 9-5 win over two-time defending Class AAAAA state champion Loganville on Feb. 13 and then knocking off Peachtree Ridge 9-4 on Thursday and run-ruling Lakeside, Evans, 12-1 in six innings to cap off a strong first week. Those victories followed an 11-1 rout of Grayson in a preseason scrimmage on Feb. 9.
“We’ve been pretty steady up and down the lineup,” Winder-Barrow coach Brian Smith said Monday. “Some days the top of the order has been really productive and other times the bottom half has really come through. We’re trying to execute a smart and efficient two-strike approach at the plate and work on situational hitting, both with guys on base and with the count itself. So far we’ve seen good results.”
Against Loganville, the Bulldoggs jumped out to an early lead on Zack Smith’s solo home run in the bottom of the first inning. The Red Devils grabbed a 2-1 lead in the top of the second, but the Bulldoggs roared back with five in the bottom half of the frame on a Trevor Maddox sacrifice fly and a pair of two-run doubles by Blake Friend and Hunter Marsh.
Then after Loganville trimmed the deficit to 6-5 with three runs in the sixth, Winder-Barrow got the three runs right back in the bottom of the inning on RBI singles by Brady House and Smith and a balk.
Against Peachtree Ridge, the Bulldoggs fell behind 3-0 before rallying to tie the game in the bottom of the third. Trace Jeffers hit a two-run double that chased home Smith and Marsh and reached third on a fielding error before scoring on a sacrifice fly by Sam Darling.
After the Lions pushed across a run in the fourth to briefly reclaim the lead, the Bulldoggs scored six in the bottom of the inning with some help from the Peachtree Ridge defense.
Maddox scored on a wild pitch to tie it, then Smith reached on a groundball error that plated House and courtesy runner Jhaydon Sullivan. Following a pitching change, Shelby Davis hit an RBI groundout to score Smith, and the Bulldoggs got two more on an infield single by Darling that scored Jeffers and a fly ball error that plated Darling.
After falling behind 1-0 in the first in Saturday’s contest against Lakeside, the Bulldoggs got three in the second on an RBI double by Darling, RBI single by Maddox and an infield hit by House. They padded the lead with two more runs in the third on a wild pitch and RBI single by Lance Sikes.
Winder-Barrow scored seven in the sixth to end it. Marsh had a two-run single, Jeffers walked, and Davis hit an RBI single to make it 8-1. Darling followed with a two-run double and the final two runs came across on an error.
Smith, House and Darling led the Bulldoggs at the plate with six hits apiece across the three games. Marsh had four hits, and Friend, Jeffers, Sikes and Maddox all had three hits each.
“In all those games, we were behind early, which is neat because it shows character that we were able to bounce back and win,” Brian Smith said. “But eventually that falling behind early is going to catch up with us so we’ve got to work on getting off to better starts.”
Smith also followed through on his plan to throw multiple pitchers. Cain Tatum, House and Zack Smith all threw against Loganville. Austin Lockridge, Marsh, Noah Higgins and CJ Harrison got work against Peachtree Ridge, and Tatum and Higgins combined to beat Lakeside. Tatum allowed just one hit and struck out nine batters in four innings of work against Lakeside.
“We’re trying to keep our pitch counts low early so we can build up that depth on the staff,” Smith said. “We’re going to force ourselves early on to throw everybody that might be needed down the stretch.”
Winder-Barrow was scheduled to resume play Wednesday at Peachtree Ridge and will be back in action this weekend with three games at Allatoona. The Bulldoggs will take on the fourth-ranked Buccaneers at 8:30 p.m. Friday and then will play two games Saturday — against Troup at noon and Dunwoody at 2:30 p.m.
